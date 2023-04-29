“In the name of love” is a soap opera by Televisa that was produced by Carlos Monero and premiered in October 2008. This version of the novel “Cadenas de amargura” starred Allisson Lozano, Sebastián Zurita, Leticia Calderon and Altair Jarabo. Lozano was a teenager when she gave life to ‘Paloma’, while Zurita was over 20 years old. Next, we show you what the actors look like 14 years after the premiere of the Mexican production.

This is what the actors of “In the name of love” look like in 2023

Allison Lozz (Dove)

Allison Lozz He decided to get away from the spotlight and married Eliu Gutiérrez, with whom he had two daughters: London Rose and Sidney Allisson.

Sebastian Zurita (Emiliano)

The artist became known on the small screen after playing Emiliano. Later, he participated in “When I Fall in Love” and “The Unforgivable”. In addition, he made his film debut as an actor and producer.

Leticia Calderon (Carlota)

The 54-year-old actress currently plays Josefa in “Invincible Love”, a novel in which she participates with Angelique Boyer, Danilo Carrera, Daniel Elbittar and Guillermo García.

Altair Jarabo (Romina)

The actress continued her career after “In the name of love”. This year, she became Camila del Río in “Juego de mentiras”, a Telemundo series.

What other actors participated in “In the name of love”?

Victoria Ruffo as Macarena Espinoza

as Macarena Espinoza Zoraida Gomez as Liliana Vega

Alfredo Adame as Rafael Saenz

Víctor Cámara as Orlando Ferrer

Erick Elias as Gabriel Lizardi

Ferdinando Valencia as German Altamirano.

