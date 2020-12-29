Highlights: The complainants have known since 2002 that the matter was to make the accused a partner of 50 percent.

A case of cheating of two and a half crores of rupees from two people has been registered in the name of investment in mining business. The accused neither took them as partners nor earned profits by taking money. Not only this, there is a threat of being killed for asking for the money invested. Sector-14 Police Station has registered a case and started investigation.

According to the police, in June 2020, this complaint was given by M / s Radheshyam Contractor and M / s VP Yadav Contractor. Radheshyam Contractor is a partnership firm in which Radheshyam Mehta and Deepak Mehta are partners, while VP Yadav Contractor firm is owned by VP Yadav. Both firms are in the construction business and PWD is a registered contractor firm of B&R. The two have been accused of cheating on behalf of Jaipur company M / s Morani Trucks, its owner partners Jaipur resident Ramesh Morani, Sarika Morani, M / s Ramesh Morani, Dr. Om Shiv Hari Chahar and Jadhveer Singh of MDS Promoter. According to the complainant, the two firms have been working together for the past 28 years. Ramesh Morani and Sarika Morani have a mines business. Ramesh Morani, along with Dr. Om Shiv Hari Chahar and Jadhveer Singh of MDS Promoter, approached the complainants and sought financial help for their mining business in Rajasthan. Offered to partner in his company and said that investing in it will give a much better return. The complainant has known the accused Jadhveer Singh since 2002. At the behest of him, he agreed to invest. After this, started transferring funds from accounts.

After preliminary investigation, an FIR has been registered in the Sector-14 police station on charges of cheating under the conspiracy. The police team is taking action. Subhash Bokan, Police Spokesperson

25 lakh rupees on 27 February 2018, 20 lakh rupees on 7 March 2018 transferred to the account of Ramesh Morani charged with SBI account of Old DLF, Gurgaon. On 7 March itself, 20 lakh and on 23 February, 25 lakh rupees were transferred to the account of M / s Moran Trucks Company. On March 13, 2018, along with the transfer of 14 lakh and 11 lakh rupees, some cash was also given on 9 March. Altogether Rs 2.44 crore was given to the accused. With the money, the accused promised that they would make the two complainants partners of 50 per cent in their company and would soon prepare documents related to it, but nothing was done even after waiting for two months. Checks worth about Rs 90 lakh were given to the complainants by the accused, but they bounced. After this, on 6 December 2019, a total of 40 lakh rupees were returned by the accused. When the money was demanded, he was threatened with death. The complaint was then reported to the police.