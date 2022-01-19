A former Conservative minister has called on Boris Johnson to resign and a member of the parliamentary group has crossed the strip that separates the benches of the House of Commons to join Labor. The drama of the parties in Downing Street seemed, this Wednesday, that it would claim the head of the leader, but in reality Johnson seems for the moment saved from the attempts to bring him down.

It was his main advisor from July 2019 to November 2020, Dominic Cummings, who gave strength to the attempt to unseat him, revealing ten days ago that Johnson attended a social gathering with drinks, on May 20, 2020, called by his secretary private. And he also said that he had personally warned him that it was illegal, and that others had also advised Johnson to call off the meeting.

It is so obvious that the prime minister lies throughout this saga that David Davis felt one of his ethical outbursts again. A former soldier in a regimental auxiliary corps specializing in infiltrating enemy lines, the son of a single mother who earned her fortune before entering Parliament, he wanted to be leader of the party. But David Cameron won him over by presenting himself as the young Blair of the Conservatives.

In 2008, as Home Secretary in the front row of the opposition led by Cameron, he resigned as MP and stood for re-election to campaign against the Labor government’s proposal to extend the detention of suspected terrorists up to 42 days and accept for his party. He was reelected. He laid out his principles, although the most widespread judgment was that it was an impulsive act and a gesture.

His most recent fame is due to his role as a ‘Brexit’ negotiator with the European Union in the government of Theresa May. He resigned when the Prime Minister tried to cheat her Cabinet with a complex system that kept the UK in the customs union. Johnson, then foreign secretary, welcomed the proposal but resigned when he learned that Davies had left the government.

Davis isn’t a fan of Eton prep who didn’t serve in the Army, like Cameron or Johnson, but he did support Johnson for leadership. He found the prime minister’s television interview on Tuesday unbearable, and, cloaking himself in historical quotes, told Johnson 24 hours later: ‘You have held that seat too long for the good you have done. In the name of God, go.” The prime minister turned around and said a rare truth: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

heat and money



Of Christian Wakeford, who moved from the Conservative seats to Labor at noon, the most attentive public knew only that, when his distinguished colleague Owen Patterson created a monumental mess by refusing to accept a light sanction for corruption, he called him a ‘cunt’, the most unpronounceable swear word in English. It means cunt and imbecile. His constituency neighbor in Bury now says he is a hot-tempered man.

According to the Labor Party youth group in South Bury, he is a turncoat. He has joined the party, according to them, because he won the seat in 2019 by 402 votes and sees that he will lose it in the next election if the polls continue as they are now. They dont want it. They reproach him for having voted in Parliament in favor of the laws most hated by the young Labor members of the city.

Wakeford is the hot man of the group of MPs from ex-Labor towns who have conspired this week to force Johnson’s downfall. They are in Parliament thanks to how sympathetic Johnson was to the voters of those northern ‘Brexiter’ counties. They are mostly former councillors, without a bright professional future outside of politics. They are afraid that their glorious victory of 2019 will be short-lived. His conspiracy does not catch on in the seats.

The prime minister survived parliamentary theater and announced the removal of covid restrictions next week. The serious inflation figure, 4.7%, is relieved by freedom of movement, the promise of the end of the pandemic. The report from the official investigating behavior in Downing Street during the lockdowns will arrive perhaps next week. With no other witness to Johnson’s lie than Cummings, the British leader can feel saved.