In the Murmansk region, a minibus got into a traffic accident (RTA) at the entrance to the village of Teriberka, as a result, seven people were injured. This was reported on Saturday, July 15, in the Department for Civil Defense, Protection of the Population from Emergencies and Fire Safety in the region.

The accident is said to have happened the night before.

“Peugeot minibus ran into a ditch and overturned. As a result of the incident, seven people were injured, they were taken to a medical facility, ”the message says.

The duty guard PCh-23 of the Kola branch and the rescuers of the emergency rescue center worked at the scene of the accident.

On the same day, in the Krasnodar Territory, on the 91st km of the same highway, an accident occurred involving a regular bus and a grain carrier, two people were reported dead. According to preliminary information, the truck driver drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a bus that was traveling from Tula to Anapa. There were 41 passengers on the bus, including nine children.

According to the latest data, three people died, the number of victims is 17 people.