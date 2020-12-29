The authorities of the Murmansk region announced on Tuesday, December 29, mourning for the crew of the sunken ship “Onega”.

According to the governor of the region, Andrei Chibis, the incident had an impact not only on the families of the victims, but also on the entire city. The head of the region recalled that condolences in connection with the tragedy were expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Patriarch Kirill.

“On behalf of all northerners, I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Now you have to hold on. For the sake of children, for the sake of relatives, “Chibis noted on his personal page on Instagram.

He stressed that the regional government will provide support to the families of the victims, the amount of material assistance will be 1 million rubles. In addition, each family will receive targeted support.

Earlier, on Tuesday, it became known that rescuers surveyed about 750 sq. km of the Barents Sea during the search for the sunken trawler Onega. Searches have yielded no results.

The fishing vessel Onega sank in the Barents Sea near Novaya Zemlya, Arkhangelsk Region. There were 19 people on board. Two fishermen – natives of Murmansk and the Rostov region – were rescued.

The Rosrybolovstvo said that unfavorable weather and non-observance of safety precautions were a possible reason for the ship “Onega” wreck.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article “Violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport and the subway.”

The government instructed the families of the Onega sailors to provide the necessary material assistance. By order of Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, a headquarters was created to investigate the causes of the ship’s wreck.