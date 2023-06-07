This comes as Moscow considers that this attack has already begun, and the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, announced, on Tuesday, that “the Ukrainian regime is launching the attack, which it has long promised, on 7 directions from the front, using 5 brigades during the past three days.”

A deputy in the Ukrainian Parliament, and a Russian researcher for “Sky News Arabia”, analyzes the messages sent by the movie “Plans Love Silence”, which was published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, on Sunday, and its expected result on the course of the battles that have been going on for a year and 4 months, without a horizon for their end.

The short film, filmed with cinematic technology in the marketing style of American films, included scenes of soldiers standing with their weapons at the ready, and each of them raises a finger of his hand to his lips as a sign to ask for silence, while planes fly in the sky, suggesting that the attack is coming to Russia, but without prior announcement. .

Psychological attack

The deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament, Svetislav Yurch, sees the video as a psychological attack, saying that it carries a “silent and vague message to Russia, which is to wait for the silent counterattack.”

For his part, the Russian analyst and director of the Russian Cultural Center in St. Petersburg, Muslim Shaito, considers that the video is part of moral support for the Ukrainian forces, with the help of “Western media.”

Shaito downplays the possibility that the video will achieve its goal of influencing Russian morale, saying: “The Ukrainians are skilled in media capabilities, but in the end these are part of the battles in a big war,” indicating that it is not the whole thing.

It is inferred from this that Ukraine has been talking about its intention to carry out a counterattack for more than 7 months, “but to no avail,” as he put it.

Shaito also accuses Kiev of being behind the bombing of the “Nova Kakhovka” dam in the Russian-controlled areas of Kherson province on Tuesday morning, considering it “evidence of failure,” expecting it to launch a second attack that is “more intense, numerous, and criminal, and will cause victims, but in the end it will fail.” , according to him.

Moscow and Kiev have been exchanging accusations for hours about who was responsible for blowing up the dam.

Ukraine says it is preparing for a major counter-attack, hoping to regain territory it has lost since Russia launched its military operation in February 2022.

“already started”

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said in statements, on Tuesday, that the attack had already begun, but that “attempts to attack were thwarted” during the past three days, and “Russian soldiers and officers showed courage and heroism in the battles,” and continued: “I repeat that The enemy did not achieve its objectives and suffered incomparably large losses.

Regarding the Ukrainian losses, the agency “TASS” quoted the ministry as saying that they amounted to 3,715 soldiers on all combat axes, 52 tanks (including 8 “Leopard” tanks and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks), 207 armored vehicles, 5 aircraft, 2 helicopters, and 48 pieces. Field artillery, 134 vehicles, and 53 drones.

Minister Shoigu also announced that 71 Russian soldiers were killed and 210 wounded during those operations, he said.