In the mountains of North Ossetia, three tourists fell off the slope. This was reported on July 10 by the Republican Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Telegram channel.

At 17:45, the head of the tourist group reported about the incident near the village of Bad.

13 rescuers and one piece of equipment from the North Ossetian search and rescue squad (SOPSO) of the Russian Emergencies Ministry left to help the tourists.

“The Transcaucasian unit will start climbing from the side of the village of Nar, the valley of the Lyadon River. Another group of rescuers will go from the village of Verkhniy Mizur, ”Deputy head of the SOPSO EMERCOM of Russia Ruslan Pliev announced plans to search for tourists.

It is noted that the tourist group was registered with the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to Izvestia, the search for tourists continues, but it is not yet clear which side of the ridge the group was on. There is very poor communication in this place. The source said that six tourists were walking along the route Mizur village – Arkhonsky pass – V. Fiagdon village – Karmadon – Mount Kazbek – Chmi village. Three people broke, received fractures and bruises.

Earlier, on July 9, Alexander Shevelev, a tourist lost on Kazbek, told Izvestia how he survived alone in the mountains for three days. On July 2, a man fell behind the group and got lost while trying to return to the camp. On July 5, he went to the bank of a mountain river, where he saw wires. The man turned on the phone and called the rescuers.

Then, on the same day, Shevelev’s wife informed the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia that her husband had got in touch and was on a slope in Georgia. Later that day, a source from Izvestia reported that the tourist had been found.