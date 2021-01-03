Five accidents with Bulgarian tourists took place in the Stara Planina mountains near the Botev peak in Bulgaria, one person died. On Sunday, January 3, the site reports. News.bg…

“Today there have been five incidents in the area. All forces were mobilized due to the harsh weather in the mountains. All [пострадавшие] seriously injured, but one is in a particularly serious condition. <...> All of them fell – slipped due to underestimation of the situation in the mountains, ”said Hristo Slavkov, head of the mine rescue service in the city of Troyan.

In particular, during one of the incidents, a tourist slipped on an icy slope, fell into a 300-meter gorge and died.

Troyan’s Mine Rescue Service said the body of the deceased would not be delivered until January 4, as efforts are focused on rescuing another group.

The emergency services warned tourists about the need to be careful when hiking in the mountains, pay attention to weather conditions, measure their strength and be there with the necessary specialized equipment.

The day before, a tourist from Moscow was rescued in Abkhazia in the Gagra region, who went to the mountains. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 52-year-old Sergei Krakhodkin got lost in the area of ​​Mount Mamzishkha.