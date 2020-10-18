Rescuers of the Ural regional search and rescue team from Yekaterinburg are taking part in the search for the Ural documentary filmmaker Sergei Aliyev, who disappeared on October 16 in the mountains in the Sverdlovsk region.

As writes TASS, Aliyev went to the mountains as part of a tourist group. However, when descending from the Konzhakovsky stone mountain, a group of tourists lost the last one. On this day, the weather on the slope deteriorated – it snowed, a strong wind rose. The group discovered that Aliyev was missing only when it descended the mountain.

The grouping of forces and means to find a director was increased to 57 people and 17 pieces of equipment. Volunteers, two dogs with EMERCOM dog handlers and a drone take part in the search for the missing person.

Due to bad weather conditions in the mountains, the use of EMERCOM aviation for searches is not yet possible. It is also noted that the tour group, which included Aliyev, was not registered with the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Earlier, in the mountainous Dzheyrakhsky region of Ingushetia, rescuers found the body of a man who had disappeared earlier. The incident took place in the high-mountainous village of Lyazhgi. It is clarified that the body of the deceased was pulled out of a deep cliff.