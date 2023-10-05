Mestre accident: a few-month-old baby survives thanks to his parents who hug him together. A miracle in tragedy

In the most absolute tragedy of what happened in Mestre last Tuesday evening, there was what the Fire Brigade themselves defined as a ‘miracle’. A newborn child who was on the bus that crashed from the overpass managed to survive theaccident thanks to his parents who protected him by placing him among them.

A dramatic event This happened around 7.30pm last Tuesday 3 October Mestre.

A bus full of touristscoming from the center of Venice and headed towards a campsite in Marghera, while traveling along the overpass Rizzardi broke through the guardrail and the protective railing and fell over 30 metres.

Immediately after the impact the large electric vehicle caught fireincreased the difficulty of the rescuers’ intervention.

The toll, unfortunately, was very heavy and shocking. 21 people lost their lives15 injured, many of them seriously.

Last night the identities of all the people who lost their lives were made known. As mentioned, it is about foreign touriststhe only Italian on board, also deceased, was the driver, the 40-year-old Alberto Rizzotto.

Among the victims there are men, women and also children Unfortunately. The youngest was only one year old, then an 8 year old, a 10 year old and a 13 year old.

The authority they are now investigating to try to understand how something like this could have happened. The most accredited hypotheses at the moment are those of a illness that hit the driver, or a malfunction of the medium.

While waiting for the situation to be clarified, it is reportedmiracleIt happened amidst the drama of the facts.

A very small child, newbornAnd managed to survive both the fall and the fire that broke out subsequently.

They were the ones who told it themselves Fire fighterswho were the first to intervene to try to save as many people as possible.

Apparently, the little one managed to save himself thanks to his mom and to his Popewho instinctively protected him hugging him between them.

At the moment it is not yet clear whether the two parents are part of the victims’ bulletin or that of the survivors.