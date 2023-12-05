In the space of the capital at the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia” at VDNKh, the theme of the exhibition is changing. Until December 17, they will talk about entrepreneurship and innovative development, said Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina.

“In the next two weeks, events in Moscow will be dedicated to advanced technologies and business. Guests can expect meetings with famous entrepreneurs and competition winners, presentations and master classes,” noted the vice-mayor.

A web service developer, an inventor, a marketer, as well as owners of catering establishments and a network of sports clubs, and technology entrepreneurs will speak to visitors to the site. They will share their success stories. Listeners, in particular, will learn how to turn a hobby into a profitable business, launch a startup, and create their own brand. Many of the projects that will be discussed appeared thanks to support programs from the Moscow government.

The workshops will be devoted to the topic of neural networks: IT industry specialists will talk about how generative artificial intelligence models (algorithms capable of creating new texts, images, videos and sounds) are structured and will teach how to create queries in them.

On December 10 and 17, fashion collections of young designers will be shown at the exhibition in the capital.