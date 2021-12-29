In Moscow and the Moscow region, the “yellow” level was extended until 12:00 on Friday, December 31st. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia on Wednesday, December 29.

According to forecasters, the weather is potentially dangerous due to icy conditions, the city news agency notes “Moscow”…

The corresponding warning before this was in effect in the capital and the region until Thursday evening, December 30.

Earlier on December 29, forecasters from the Hydrometeorological Center reported that wind gusts of 6 to 11 m / s are expected on Wednesday, and the atmospheric pressure will be about 755 mm Hg. Art., writes the site kp.ru… Also, experts predicted cloudy weather, light snow and ice, specifies RT…

On the evening of December 28, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, warned in his Instagram that due to heavy fogs in the capital, visibility could be very poor. He explained that such a phenomenon appeared in winter due to the so-called cooling of the air and a sharp increase in frost, the TV channel notes. “360”… The forecaster urged drivers to be extremely careful on the roads.

On December 28, forecasters predicted heavy snowfall on December 29 in the regions of Central Russia. On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted a warming and thaw in Moscow in early January. According to his forecast, the first day of 2022 in Moscow will be four degrees warmer than normal, and a thaw will begin on January 2.

On December 27, Evgeny Tishkovets spoke about the weather in Moscow on New Year’s Eve. According to him, a “Scandinavian Eurozima” is expected in the capital due to the influence of a warm atmospheric front associated with the North Atlantic cyclone. According to the expert, the height of the snow cover in Moscow will be 25-28 cm – one and a half times higher than the norm. Light frosts, typical for Scandinavia, are expected. In the capital, it will not be higher than -7 …- 9 degrees, writes NSN…