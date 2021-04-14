In the Moscow region, it became possible to pay for travel with a Troika card based on the length of the trip. This was reported on Wednesday, April 14, in the Department of Transport and Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure of the capital.

“From April 14, Troika will earn more than 300 bus routes in the Moscow region. This is no ordinary travel card. The cost of the trip will be calculated on the basis of its length, “- quoted by the city news agency”Moscow“.

There should be enough funds on the card balance for the trip to the final stop, since the maximum amount of payment will be reserved at the entrance to the bus, and the cost of the trip will be written off at the exit, depending on its duration.

According to the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport, Maxim Liksutov, free movement across the metropolitan area is an important goal on the way to creating a single transport space for the capital and the region, writes “Moscow 24“.

“And now we have taken an important step – we have moved on to the next stage of our project, in addition to the MCD and 400 city routes, Troika has also started operating on the suburban buses of the Moscow Region,” he stressed.

Earlier, on April 11, it was reported that Troika themed maps had been issued in Moscow for the Cosmonautics Day. A total of 30 thousand limited cards were on sale. They can be purchased at ticket offices and ticket machines inside the Circle Line.