In the Moscow region, S-400 air defense system operators accused a lieutenant colonel of beating

In the Moscow region, two operators of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system were hospitalized after being beaten. They accused a military unit officer of bullying them.

According to the information received, everything happened in one of the military units of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The victims said that Lieutenant Colonel Zhiltsov forced them to stand on half-bent legs for 20 minutes and also hit them on the head with a metal stick.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed both soldiers with multiple soft tissue contusions, and one of the soldiers also had a closed craniocerebral injury. A criminal case was opened against the lieutenant colonel who beat them under the article “Abuse of office.” The case was taken under control by the Russian military Investigative Committee (IC).

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

In Moscow, a platoon commander was accused of beating up a subordinate

In one of the divisions of the Moscow security agency, a commander was accused of beating a subordinate.

The incident occurred on July 30. A 26-year-old security officer returned to the battalion after duty when the platoon commander approached him and demanded that he write a resignation letter. The young man refused, citing the end of his shift. Later, in the locker room, the commander and his colleague again tried to force the security officer to resign, and after another refusal, they forcibly dragged him into the battalion commander’s office, using a forceful grip on his neck. Under pressure, the employee signed a resignation report.

The next day, he went to the doctor with severe pain in the neck and spine. He was diagnosed with a sprained cervical spine and right elbow. With medical evidence of the injuries in hand, the security officer contacted the security service department and filed charges against the commander. The Russian Investigative Committee will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Photo: Oleg Kharseyev / Kommersant

Russian contract soldier opens fire on fellow servicemen in SVO zone

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don will hear the case of Russian contract soldier Alexander Tkachenko, who opened fire on his fellow soldiers in the special military operation (SMO) zone for reproaches directed at him, in a closed session.

The private arrived with his unit near Kherson. One day, under the influence of alcohol, he got into an argument with his fellow soldiers, who accused him of cowardice and unwillingness to fight. In response to the reproaches, Tkachenko opened fire on them from an AK-12 assault rifle. One of the victims was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the other received a wound incompatible with life.

According to the court, in addition to the main charge, the soldier is charged with such articles as unauthorized absence from duty and illegal trafficking of prohibited substances.