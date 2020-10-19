The authorities of the Moscow region have decided to strengthen restrictive measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus, said Governor Andrei Vorobyov. He is quoted by RIA News Monday, October 19th.

According to him, since Wednesday, the work of museums and exhibition spaces has been suspended in the region, and a ban on holding mass sports events has been introduced. “Training and games will continue, but without the participation of spectators,” he said.

The head of the region noted that the situation with coronavirus in the Moscow region remains difficult.

On October 17, Vorobyov signed a decree to suspend the work of clubs at night. The ban also applies to restaurants if they provide services for organizing and conducting entertainment events. We are talking about dances, karaoke, performances by artists.

Over the past day, 466 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in the region. In total, as of October 19, record figures were recorded in Russia for new cases of coronavirus – per day, their number was 15,982 in 84 regions.