The Moscow region government intends to remove by the end of the week the restrictions remaining in the region, which were introduced to combat the spread of COVID-19. This was announced on Thursday, February 4, by the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov.

“I think that by the end of the week we will find an opportunity to remove all the restrictions that you have just mentioned,” he said on the Vesti program on the “Russia 1“.

The governor specified that museums and nightclubs will open in the region.

Vorobiev noted that the incidence of COVID-19 is decreasing amid active vaccination.

“We are actively vaccinating. I want to say right away that it is voluntary. Coronavirus incidence is declining. We are now more active than planned, reducing the number of beds. This is necessary in order to maximally concentrate on regular medical care, ”he explained.

Vorobyov also said that in the Moscow region they plan to vaccinate about 10 thousand residents daily in February.

“We are already running 6-7 thousand vaccines a day. In February, which has begun, we will increase to 10 thousand vaccines, ”the governor added.

At the end of January, Vorobyov called a condition for lifting restrictions on COVID-19 in the Moscow region – when the number of new cases will not exceed 900.

As of February 4, 831 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Moscow region.

