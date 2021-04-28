In the hospitals of the Moscow region, reserve beds will be prepared for patients with coronavirus in case of an increase in the spread of infection during the May holidays. The corresponding statement was made by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov on the air of the TV channel “Russia-1”, he is quoted by RIA News…

“We are preparing reserve beds, if God forbid there will be something there for these holidays, some kind of explosion. We must be ready, the system must be ready, ”he said, stressing that the regional authorities are responsible for this.

On April 20, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the virus situation in the capital had begun to deteriorate in recent weeks. In this regard, he announced a program to stimulate vaccination among the elderly.

Now vaccinated Muscovites over 60 years old will be given gift cards for one thousand rubles or a promotional code for the same amount as part of the Million Prizes program.

