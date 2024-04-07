An unknown person attacked police officers in the Moscow region, one of them died

In the Moscow region, an unknown person fired at police officers; according to preliminary data, one of the security forces was killed. Sources in the operational services report that law enforcement officers carried out Operation Forest, as part of which they caught a drug dealer.

The suspected attacker was spotted on the M11 highway, and the Siren and Interception plans were introduced in the region.

Security forces were found unconscious by passers-by

According to sources, the police were guarding the pawnbroker on the border of Fryanovo and Chernogolovka. They reportedly discovered a cache containing two kilograms of mephedrone. Law enforcement officers lay low and wanted to catch the dealer who would come for drugs.

During an attempt to arrest the suspect, he opened fire and fled. One of the police officers died at the scene, the second was taken to the hospital.

According to the Telegram channel “112”, the victim has a severe traumatic brain injury. Before hospitalization, he managed to say that the attacker beat him, hitting him on the head until he lost consciousness. The security forces were discovered by a random passerby.

Mash reportsthat the deceased is an assistant to the local police department. A police lieutenant is in intensive care.

The attacker was spotted on the M11 highway, the “Interception” plan was announced in the region

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that they are looking for a man who offered armed resistance during arrest. They also confirmed information that one of the police officers died before the ambulance arrived.

It is clarified that the police took measures to detain a drug dealer.

It was also reported that the attacker was spotted on the M11 Neva highway. He fled on a black motorcycle. Later, information appeared that the suspect was spotted near the village of Rogachevo in the Dmitrovsky district. He did not stop at the police officers’ demands and fled. writes Baza.

The “Siren” and “Interception” plans have been introduced in the Moscow region. By data Mash, police units of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region were also put on high alert.