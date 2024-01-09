Residents of Elektrostal, left without heating, lit a fire in the street

Residents of the eastern part of the town of Elektrostal near Moscow began to light a fire in the street to keep warm and draw the attention of the authorities to the problem. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

It is specified that people complain that there is no heating in their houses for a long time, the temperature in living quarters does not exceed 10-18 degrees.

According to Shot, local residents tried to fight the cold with the help of electrical appliances, but in some houses ice continues to form on the windows, and due to low temperatures, steam comes out of the residents’ mouths.

People are warming up, the city of Elektrostal. We ask you to draw the attention of the governor of the Moscow region and the city administration to the lack of heating in our homes since the beginning of the heating season Eyewitness

Heating outages began during record frosts

In Voronezh on January 3, as a result of a utility failure, residents of more than 100 houses were left without heating. The head of the housing and communal services department of the Voronezh administration, Evgeny Semynin, noted that repair work on heating networks began on the same day.

By data According to the Yandex.Weather service, the air temperature in Voronezh that day dropped to minus 18 degrees.

In Moscow, the night of January 4 became the coldest since the beginning of winter. At the VDNKh base weather station, the minimum air temperature was minus 26.4 degrees, in Balchug it was minus 24.8 degrees, in Tushino – minus 27.1 degrees. By 8 o'clock in the morning the frost in the capital had hardened to minus 26.9 degrees.

There had not been such frosts in Moscow on January 4 for 42 years. The frost record for January 4 belongs to 1894, when thermometers in the city dropped to minus 34.3 degrees.

Heating problems hit residents of Moscow and the Moscow region

On the same day, three districts of Moscow were left without electricity and heating. The emergency occurred due to a fire at the substation on Vysokovoltny Proezd. Residents of the Bibirevo, Altufyevo and Otradnoye districts reported a lack of light and heat in their homes. Against the backdrop of frost, the temperature inside the apartments dropped to 10-15 degrees. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that an operational headquarters had been created to eliminate the consequences of the fire at the substation.

Interruptions in the supply of electricity, heat and water began in the Moscow region. City and district prosecutors were instructed to evaluate the activities of resource supply organizations.

A local emergency regime has been introduced in Podolsk due to a prolonged lack of heating in the Klimovsk microdistrict. Due to the emergency, heating stopped flowing to 176 houses.

Due to frost, the system froze and during startup there were breaks on the main line and in houses Grigory Artamonov head of the Podolsk city district

The head of Podolsk also clarified that the backup boiler, which was launched the day before, is operating normally, and the repair of the second boiler continues. Heating problems also became known in other cities – in Lytkarino, Solnechnogorsk, Voskresensk, Sergiev Posad, Balashikha, Khimki, Shchelkovo.

Residents of Penza and Kuban reported accidents

In Penza, 17 apartment buildings were left without heating in the cold due to an accident in the heating networks. It is clarified that in total more than two thousand people live in them. The prosecutor's office began the investigation, the regional supervisory agency noted.

In Belorechensk in the Kuban, residents of 12 high-rise buildings were also left without heating due to an accident in the heating networks. This was announced by the acting Minister of Fuel and Energy Complex and Housing and Communal Services of the region Vyacheslav Shaposhnik. He clarified that emergency teams immediately went to the scene.

As the head of Belorechensk, Alexander Abramov, said, the accident on the highway section was caused by a water hammer, which occurred due to a drop in temperature. A decrease in heat supply was immediately noted in 12 high-rise buildings.

The incidents were reported to Vladimir Putin

According to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov Caution Media, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about what had happened. January 8 Russian leader heard report by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov on the situation in the affected areas.

Vorobiev later said that billions of dollars in investments are needed to stabilize the situation in the Klimovsk microdistrict of Podolsk. According to him, after the emergency it is necessary to “bring everything to mind”; billions of rubles will be injected to stabilize the situation. The governor added that 122 out of 173 houses that were previously without heat supply are currently connected to heat.