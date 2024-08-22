Moscow Region Authorities Ban Use of First Floors of Multi-Story Buildings for Housing

A government decree has come into force in the Moscow Region, according to which it is prohibited to use the first floors of multi-storey buildings for housing in all apartment buildings planned for construction in the future. The corresponding decision of the authorities was published on portal state and municipal services of the capital region.

In the future, only non-residential facilities will be located on the first floor of all Moscow Region buildings. The height of the first non-residential floor must be at least 4.2 meters. An exception, according to the resolution, can only be made for residential buildings with no more than four floors.

