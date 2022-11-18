“Iron Man” was saved by the doctors of the city hospital in the city of Pushkino, Moslenta was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region. A man received a thermochemical burn of 40 percent of his body as a result of an explosion in a tank of aluminum dust.

“The patient was in serious condition, which required his emergency hospitalization in the intensive care unit, where resuscitators overcame the manifestations of burn shock,” Artem Kosov, head of the first surgical department of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the press service.

In parallel, the surgeons washed the patient’s skin and performed a necrectomy – they removed non-viable tissues, the doctor continued. The victim was also treated with medication. Now the patient’s condition has stabilized. He was transferred from the intensive care unit to the surgical department for further treatment.

When the man was first brought to the hospital, his skin was covered with a silvery coating of aluminum, under which there were second and third degree burns. For this reason, he was called “Iron Man”. The Ministry of Health noted that neglect of safety rules almost cost the man his life, and the scars on his face and body will remain forever. Specialists urged Russians to observe safety precautions when working with hazardous materials.

