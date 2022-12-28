In Moscow and the Moscow region, there is a “yellow” level of weather danger due to heavy ice and snow. This is mentioned on site Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

A severe black ice warning will be in effect in the region until 02:00 Thursday, December 29, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”. As the site specifies kp.ruicy-hoarfrost deposition is predicted.

As writes RIAMOa similar warning applies to almost the entire territory of the Central Federal District, with the exception of the Tver region.

On Wednesday, December 28, cloudy weather is expected, at times snow. In addition, icy conditions and snow drifts are forecast. The air temperature will be from -2 to 0 degrees. The north or northwest wind will blow, its gusts will reach 6-11 m/s, the TV channel notes “360”.

On the night of December 29, the thermometers will show -4 … -2 degrees, in the afternoon they will rise to -2 … 0 degrees. Cloudy weather and sleet will continue, light snow will pass.

On December 27, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, announced that the record for the amount of December precipitation had been broken ahead of schedule in Moscow. The total amount of precipitation reached 111.6 mm. According to Vilfand, another 6-10 mm of precipitation will fall in the city by the end of the month, writes RT.

On December 26, the specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, on the first day of 2023 in Moscow and the region, snowy weather without severe cold weather is predicted. Frosts are expected in the capital on New Year’s Eve, but on January 1 there will be a slight but noticeable warming, notes “Moscow 24”.