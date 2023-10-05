In Lytkarino near Moscow, a 35-year-old woman and an accomplice kidnapped her ex-partner, reports Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region. The attackers forced the victim into a car, took him to an unspecified location and extorted money.

One of the accomplices took the victim’s phone number and transferred 49 thousand rubles from his bank account. Then the kidnappers demanded another 350 thousand rubles from the victim, threatened him with violence if the demand was not fulfilled, and took him to Moscow.

The victim contacted the police a week later. The attackers were identified, detained and accused of kidnapping committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy for selfish motives.

