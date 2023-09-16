A 52-year-old man shot and killed a traffic police inspector during a chase on Tarakanovskoye Highway in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow, reports “112”. The policeman died on the spot from his wound.

It became known that traffic police officers wanted to stop a car without license plates to check it. When this was done, the owner of the car fired a pistol shot at the inspector. A colleague of the deceased fired a return shot at the criminal, wounding him.

The man was hospitalized. The person who shot the law enforcement officer was Moscow resident Alexander Yushin. Initially, he showed no signs of intoxication.

