A pensioner-Satanist from Chekhov near Moscow brutally cracked down on two neighbor’s dogs. Telegram-channel “Podmoskovye today”.

According to the source, the incident happened in the village of Golygino. In the morning, the bodies of two dogs were found near the lake. Their owners have already written a statement to law enforcement agencies.

The killer was an elderly local resident. A gun and ammunition were found at his home. According to neighbors, the man had previously killed animals with particular cruelty. It also became known that he drew various pentagrams on the ground and laid out dead birds on them. The incident is under investigation.

Earlier, sectarians and poison for dogs were found in a Moscow park.