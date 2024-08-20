In the Moscow region, a man in a women’s negligee began throwing stones at children

In Klin, Moscow Region, a bus driver went out into the street at night wearing a woman’s negligee, stockings and a wig, after which he began throwing stones at children. This was reported by Telegram-channel “360”.

A man in women’s clothing was spotted in Borodinsky Proezd. He was swearing and throwing stones at girls. There were no casualties among the children, but several cars were damaged.

He then climbed into someone else’s car and began demanding that the men kneel in front of them.

