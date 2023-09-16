In the Moscow region, a driver shot and killed a traffic police inspector while escaping from pursuit

The driver opened fire while escaping a police chase in the Moscow region, the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. Writes about this RIA News.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, September 15, on Tarakanovskoye Highway. Employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate (STSI) tried to stop a car without license plates, but the driver ignored the demands of the police, trying to escape.

The police set off in pursuit of the offender and stopped him in the village of Vertlino. After getting out of the car, the driver fired from an object resembling a pistol. One of the traffic police inspectors died from his injuries. His partner wounded the attacker with return fire from his service weapon.

The victim was hospitalized. Police are now establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In March, in the Omsk region, a traffic police officer injured his partner while patrolling the street.