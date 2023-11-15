In Shchelkovo near Moscow, a 17-year-old girl suddenly died after an antibiotic injection given to her by her mother in her apartment. A source from Izvestia reported this on November 15.

As he clarified, the girl often suffered from seasonal diseases. At first she complained to her mother about a sore throat, but a week later her health worsened significantly and she developed a fever.

The woman decided to give her daughter an injection of an antibiotic with lidocaine to alleviate her condition, but after the injection she began to choke and soon lost consciousness.

The frightened woman immediately called an ambulance. The doctors who arrived to the call stated clinical death and tried to resuscitate the girl for 30 minutes, but they could not save her.

Earlier, in March, a court in Balashikha sentenced a former doctor at a city clinic to three years in a general regime colony for the death of a patient. The specialist performed an aesthetic procedure on her friend, during which she repeatedly injected her with the anesthetic drug lidocaine. After this, the woman fell into a coma, and seven months later she died without regaining consciousness.