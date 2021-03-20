In the Moscow metro they noticed a “Red Army man” walking along the tracks. The corresponding video was posted in Telegram-channel “YAP-Events”.

The incident took place at the Starokachalovskaya station. The footage shows a man walking on the rails in a Budenovka and a Red Army uniform, with a backpack over his shoulders and a phone in his hands. The offender was detained by the police, his further fate is unknown.

Earlier, at the Izmailovskaya metro station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line, a Muscovite wanted to go to the toilet. He retired and was fined half a million rubles for this. At the time of the incident, a train was approaching the platform, but because of the man it had to be stopped.

