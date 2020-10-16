#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

What could be more emblematic than the Mont-Blanc massif to observe the impacts of climate change? And to understand the issues when you are not a specialist, nothing like getting your hands dirty. This is called participatory science. This collaboration between the general public and scientists is the hallmark of Crea Mont-Blanc, which Brad Carlson works for. As such, the Center for Research on Altitude Ecosystems also won the “Momentum for change“awarded by the United Nations.

The NGO, based in Chamonix, studies the impact of climate change on mountain biodiversity. Research that scientists are therefore also keen to share with as many people as possible through all kinds of invitations and invitations. There is for example Phenoclim, a monitoring program for flora and fauna, monthly sessions of “sandwich science“, to nibble a bit while listening to a researcher talk about flora and fauna or the project Wild Mont-Blanc to identify alpine animals. And for those who have a little more time, there is also the possibility of going for a day to collect data on observation sites in the Mont-Blanc massif.

Established in France for ten years, researcher at Crea and high-mountain guide, Brad Carlson, recently took a group of volunteers to the Loriaz study site, above Vallorcine, in the Chamonix valley. . Objective of this day: to make an inventory of the vegetation on delimited sites (plots) to be able to compare the results with the observations made at the same place in 2017. While climate changes are twice as marked in the Alps as elsewhere in France, these data will make it possible to verify how the flora evolves at altitude: is the forest progressing? Are new plants colonizing the heights? “We need to complete what we see with satellite images with the eyes of volunteers“, explains Brad Carlson.

“We love what amazed us and we protect what we love“said Commander Cousteau. Researchers at CREA transformed the second part of the sentence by adding”we study what we like“, Brad Carlson can assure him: raising public awareness and sharing with him so that this wonder is born remains the best recipe to then encourage him to act.