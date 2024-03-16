OfChiara Bidoli

What happens in the brain of a teenager? Why does the relationship with him suddenly become conflictual? How do you know if he's okay or is there something wrong? Interview with Giancarlo Cerveri, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst

Adolescence is a period of change and adaptation to adult life characterized by some behaviors typical of this phase which often send parents into crisis. These are the «Lakek of control behaviors», which concern all those actions in which the ability to control and react to emotional states is diminished and «Risk Taking behaviors», which are those behaviors in which there is a greater propensity to take risks. «The fact that adolescents do not have an adequate ability to control and expose themselves more to danger is connoted with a negative connotation, but in reality these types of behaviors have an essential function in humans: they are exploratory actions that allow the adolescent to increase the level of learning on the one hand and the relational quality and quantity on the other. Trying to summarize, we are talking aboutfundamental essence of the transition from puberty to adulthoodwhich has a neurobiological correlate that is well known in the scientific field”, he explains Giancarlo Cerveri, psychiatrist and psychotherapist.

The "synaptic pruning" phase The major changes in the structure and central nervous system that are observed in adolescence are what are called neuronal reorganization which occurs, in particular, in the prefrontal cortex (the cortex that we have in the upper and front part of the brain). «It's about most specifically developed cortex of our species, that of Homo Sapiensand it is the part of the brain that correlates to the functions we call rationality and emotional control and that includes the behavioral characteristics that have allowed our species to adapt so effectively in evolutionary terms – continues Cerveri -. Precisely in this area the maximum change occurs in adolescence and the most significant part of this change is what is called "pruning" or "synaptic pruning": it begins early in life, reaches its maximum intensity during adolescence and ends after the age of twenty. It is a phase in which we move from a condition of great connection potential to a smaller but more efficient potential. In fact, the brain, through this pruning mechanism, decreases the number of synapses and makes those that remain more efficient. And this has a precise function: in adult humans it is more important that there is less potential but more ability to function and it is a fundamental step from an evolutionary point of view. All this happens in a process of continuous "rehashing" which, from a biological point of view, covers a wide age range, from 13 to 25 years: this does not mean that adolescence is prolonged until that age, but that the period of reorganization is prolonged".

Risks to the brain in adolescence The adolescent brain, continuously «rehash», is also the one most exposed to the risks linked to the use of substances of abuse, in particular alcohol and drugs. «These are behaviors which, in a brain that is changing, can become highly critical elements, especially if we consider that the period of adolescence is the period with the highest risk of the onset of psychiatric illnesses – he continues Cerveri -. Adolescence is the period of life in which the majority of pathologies appear: from anxiety disorders, mood disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and eating disorders. In some cases, when they are present transient, changing psychiatric symptoms, adequate clinical reflection is needed at this stage of life. The scientific literature has defined the condition of “mental state at risk” to indicate individuals crossing the transition age (from adolescence to young adulthood) with particularly problematic behaviors, loss of functioning and sub-threshold symptoms. These are people who do not have a definitive and recognized psychiatric disorder, but who are at risk of developing one.”

When the “mental state” is at risk It is a condition characterized by symptoms, for example, of a depressive type, which last a certain period and then disappear. «This condition, defined mental state at risk, it does not tell us exactly what will happen in the individual who presents signs of discomfort. However, it is necessary to know that those who suffer from some disorder in this phase of life should be considered among those at risk of developing one psychiatric pathology which, if it actually appears in this phase of life, it would have serious effects precisely because its onset is early» says Cerveri.

Psychiatric care In the past, treatments for psychiatric pathologies required long times and a "cluster" approach. «It was once thought that a person who was born depressed remained depressed for life. The most recent literature, however, has allowed us to define that adolescence is a phase in which there are symptoms of possible pathologies, even of different types, and for this reason Particular attention must be paid to prevention. If you notice the symptoms of something wrong, you need to follow the adolescent in her trajectories to try to understand when to intervene, and how, for the pathology or pathologies that she is developing. All this imposes the idea of build services that deal with the transition, or bridge services between child neuropsychiatry and psychiatrywhich allow psychiatrists, neuropsychiatrists and psychologists to work together, who can follow the patient over time", continues Cerveri.

The role of the family What role does the family have in preventing psychiatric pathologies? “L'onset of psychiatric pathologies is affected by environmental, biological, genetic components and then there is “chance”, which should not be confused with randomness but concerns everything that happens in the life of an individual, all the experiences which, for better or for worse, have a weight: an enormous number of variables, each with a minimal weight, but which when put together have a profound impact on the subject's life path. For this reason it is important to underline that, in the end, the role of the family is important in responding to the essential needs of care, stimulation and affection. As parents we have the duty to take care of our children, who must be able to count on a stimulating, safe environment and must feel emotionally loved. We must think that we are required to do enough for our children, even if this is not enough to exclude the onset of pathologies. The more the child grows, the more the autonomy of his existence becomes relevant and, during adolescence, it becomes enormous. More autonomy means more experiences that can guide an individual's mental health trajectories for better or worse. We live in a country where, especially women, are culturally required to make an excessive commitment compared to their ability to care for their children. The idea often passes that they have to sacrifice a significant part of their personal aspirations to deal with the tasks related to motherhood. This generates an implicit sense of guilt if problems then arise. In Northern European countries, for example, there is a habit for women to work until after the birth of their children, but this does not mean that children in Northern Europe have more problems than those in the South of the continent. We should learn to manage the growth of children more serenely, avoiding unnecessary feelings of guilt», Cerveri points out.

How to understand if something is wrong Are there any signs that there is something wrong with a teenager's mental health? «First of all we need to understand what the level of intensity of certain symptoms is. The fact that a teenager has risky behaviors is part of this phase of growth: unfortunately it is a difficult issue for parents to face and accept, but it cannot be avoided. What can and must be observed, however, is the level of intensity and riskiness of certain dangerous behaviors which, if too "high", must alert. There are other elements to monitor: the school functioning and the relational functioning. A teenager who is in crisis with school is certainly a teenager who deserves greater attention. A teenager who completely isolates himself from others, from any relational context, should worry us. The other highly relevant aspect to monitor is the sleep cycle which, in an adolescent, is more complicated than that of the child and the adult because, typically, the exploratory behaviors typical of adolescence occur in the late evening hours. Usually the teenager goes to sleep late in the evening and recovers in the morning, but in the end the necessary hours of sleep are preserved. It becomes worrying, however, when the sleep-wake cycle is significantly altered, that is, if a teenager does not sleep or sleeps too little or sleeps too much, taking into account that it is physiological at this age that teenagers go to bed a little later than they should and wake up a little later than expected. Even the case of the teenager who sleeps less during the week and recovers at the weekend is part of a para-physiological mechanism that shouldn't be too worrying about", explains Cerveri.

Give continuity to the treatment path If you have any doubts about your child's mental health, who should you turn to? «First of all to the pediatrician or general practitioner and then there are the Mental health services dedicated to minors (UONPIA) and to adults (Mental Health Centres) and Mental Health Departments. These services have the advantage of offering multidisciplinary expertise and can ensure continuous assistance over time. The fundamental aspect is that a path over time is guaranteed, it is not possible to ensure punctual responses in a short time and it is counterproductive to interrupt the treatment process. It is essential to give continuity to the path until the adolescent finds his balance – concludes Cerveri -. Preserving the activity of these places of care with adequate funding is the challenge that the Health Service faces, to guarantee an adequate response to the growing need for mental health that our children are expressing.”