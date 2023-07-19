The serial killer Joaquín Ferrándiz, who in the 1990s raped and murdered five women in Castellón, suffered from polyform personality disorder, a behavioral disorder that, according to the sentence, “did not prevent him from governing himself.” For Vicente Garrido, the Valencian criminologist who obtained his confession, Ferrándiz was “the boy next door”, who left his homicidal compulsion hidden. A psychopath fully integrated into society.

Cinema and literature have exploited over and over again the resource of the psychopathic murderer to scare us. However, in real life, considering a person as a psychopath is more complicated. Today, there is no unanimity among experts about classifying them.

There is no single behavior that can classify a person as a psychopath

Unlike other mental disorders, there is no single behavior that can classify a person as a psychopath. It is preferable to speak of a graduation from more to less. This lack of criteria makes it very difficult to transfer this personality disorder to a court ruling.

For Nicolás Marchal, director of the Degree in Criminology and Forensic Sciences at Nebrija University, it is very important to highlight that “possessing psychopathic traits does not make these people criminals.” “Some can integrate socially and succeed in life.” According to Marchal, no two psychopaths are the same with very significant variations in behavior and traits. The most common characteristics are the following:

Handling



They are usually very skilled people in deception to obtain their objectives They are masters of persuasion. Able to read the personality of the other and adapt their speech to gain trust They are very good at lying. They can create fake stories that are very detailed and very convincing. They have no qualms about exploiting excess affection and affective dependence to control and use third parties or their victims They are being very skilled people in deception to obtain their objectives They are masters of persuasion. Able to read the personality of the other and adapt their speech to gain trust They are very good at lying. They can create fake stories that are very detailed and very convincing. They have no qualms about exploiting excess affection and affective dependence to control and use third parties or their victims They are masters of persuasion. Able to read the personality of the other and adapt their speech to gain trust They are very good at lying. They can create fake stories that are very detailed and very convincing. They are usually very skilled people in deception to obtain their objectives They have no qualms about exploiting excess affection and affective dependence to control and use third parties or their victims They are masters of persuasion. Able to read the personality of the other and adapt their speech to gain trust They are very good at lying. They can create fake stories that are very detailed and very convincing. They are usually very skilled people in deception to obtain their objectives They have no qualms about exploiting excess affection and affective dependence to control and use third parties or their victims

After his first conviction for rape, in 1989, Joaquín Ferrándiz was able to manipulate family and friends into believing in his innocence. It was common to see his mother on television asking for the release of her son, and he even wrote a letter to the victim. A “cruel girl,” as he came to call her. A group of friends even collected signatures to demand her release. In Castellón, many people saw him as a victim of an error in the judicial system.

Lack of empathy



Psychopaths are incapable of putting themselves in another’s shoes. They don’t care about the suffering they may inflict on other people, nor do they show compassion when they are the ones who cause that pain They are able to understand other people’s emotions but not to connect emotionally They are capable of showing false empathy. They can simulate a socially appropriate response to integrate into society Psychopaths are incapable of putting themselves in another’s shoes. They do not care about the suffering they may inflict on other people, nor do they show compassion when they are the ones causing that pain. They are able to understand other people’s emotions but not to connect emotionally with partners or friends They are capable of showing false empathy. They can simulate a socially appropriate response to integrate into society They don’t care about the suffering they may inflict on other people, nor do they show compassion when they are the ones who cause that pain Psychopaths are incapable of putting themselves in another’s shoes. They are able to understand other people’s emotions but not to connect emotionally with partners or friends They are capable of showing false empathy. They can simulate a socially appropriate response to integrate into society They don’t care about the suffering they may inflict on other people, nor do they show compassion when they are the ones who cause that pain They are able to understand other people’s emotions but not to connect emotionally with partners or friends Psychopaths are incapable of putting themselves in another’s shoes. They are capable of showing false empathy. They can simulate a socially appropriate response to integrate into society

In the case of Ferrándiz, experts believe that he never got over the bad relationship with his father and his premature death. For the Civil Guard investigators who handled her case, the break in the sentimental relationship that united her with one of his girlfriends, Beatriz, could also be a triggering factor for the series of rapes and murders that he committed.

Narcissism



They have a high self-esteem that makes them feel superior to the rest Egocentrism is another aspect of this disorder. They feel very important and show great confidence in their actions This attitude implies that the achievement of their objectives is above other people and that the end justifies their actions. It can also be your downfall. In case of committing a crime, they may feel superior to the security forces and make mistakes They have a high self-esteem that makes them feel superior to the rest Egocentrism is another aspect of this disorder. They feel very important and show great confidence in their actions This attitude implies that the achievement of their objectives is above other people and that the end justifies their actions. It can also be your downfall. In case of committing a crime, they may feel superior to the security forces and make mistakes Egocentrism is another aspect of this disorder. They feel very important and show great confidence in their actions They have a high self-esteem that makes them feel superior to the rest This attitude implies that the achievement of their objectives is above other people and that the end justifies their actions. It can also be your downfall. In case of committing a crime, they may feel superior to the security forces and make mistakes Egocentrism is another aspect of this disorder. They feel very important and show great confidence in their actions This attitude implies that the achievement of their objectives is above other people and that the end justifies their actions. They have a high self-esteem that makes them feel superior to the rest It can also be your downfall. In case of committing a crime, they may feel superior to the security forces and make mistakes

After his first stay in prison (five years), investigators believe that he went from rape to murder so as not to leave victims who could identify him. After his fifth murder, the National Police arrested a trucker, Claudio Alba, as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes. During the time that the scapegoat was in preventive detention, Ferrándiz did not commit any other crime so as not to raise suspicions and to be able to go unpunished for his crimes.

Without remorse



They do not usually feel fear or anxiety about the possibility of being punished They do not usually show remorse or guilt. In the face of punishment, they show indifference and lack of concern A habitual behavior is to minimize and justify their behavior, even blaming third parties Once convicted, they often resist behavior change. Prison psychiatric work is critical for change They do not usually feel fear or anxiety at the possibility of being punished They do not usually show remorse or guilt. In the face of punishment, they show indifference and lack of concern A habitual behavior is to minimize and justify their behavior, even blaming third parties Once convicted, they often resist behavior change. Prison psychiatric work is critical for change They do not usually show remorse or guilt. In the face of punishment, they show indifference and lack of concern They do not usually feel fear or anxiety about the possibility of being punished A habitual behavior is to minimize and justify their behavior, even blaming third parties Once convicted, they often resist behavior change. Prison psychiatric work is critical for change They do not usually show remorse or guilt. In the face of punishment, they show indifference and lack of concern A habitual behavior is to minimize and justify their behavior, even blaming third parties They do not usually feel fear or anxiety about the possibility of being punished Once convicted, they often resist behavior change. Prison psychiatric work is critical for change

The trial against Ferrándiz was a before and after in many aspects, including in the field of psychopathy. Until then, this type of disorder could be considered as mitigating and served to obtain reductions in sentences. The participation of experts in psychology and psychiatry in the case, both in the investigative work and in the judicial part, managed to professionalize many aspects in a field such as forensic psychiatry that until then had not been used by the security forces and bodies.

Ferrándiz, an integrated psychopath



Vicente Garrido defines him as ‘the boy next door’. He had a steady job at an insurance company and was considered a model worker by his colleagues. He was able to make friends and had a rich social life. He had good self-control and no one around him could imagine that he was a serial killer.

He had a great ability to lie, manipulate and deceive his victims.

Despite the cruelty he applied in the murders, all the victims, at first, went with him voluntarily. He had a great ability to lie, manipulate and trick his victims into agreeing to go with him without violence or coercion. For Garrido, this vital trajectory of Ferrándiz frames him within the group of integrated psychopaths.

The non-integrated category is formed by those psychopaths who have an earlier criminal development. From a young age they abuse alcohol and drugs. They tend to have a long list of criminal records and are more impulsive and uninhibited. They tend to lead erratic lives with little social integration. Contrary to Ferrándiz, it is a group that uses violence from the outset and does not use manipulation or lies to gain the prior trust of its victims.