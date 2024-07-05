A new study suggests that some stars at the center of our galaxy could be kept young indefinitely thanks to particles from dark matter. But is it really possible?

Young Stars in the Center of the Milky Way

The center of the Milky Way It is a fascinating and mysterious place. Here, a supermassive black hole pulls in interstellar matter, and supernovae hurl unlucky stars to the edge of the galaxy. Recently, a team of scientists from Stanford and Stockholm Universities proposed an intriguing theory: stars in this area could maintain their youth by feeding on dark matter particles.

The Theory of Dark Matter

Using computer simulations, the researchers observed that these stars may be older than they appear, but their brilliant light is kept alive by energy released when dark matter particles are captured by the stars’ gravity and collide with each other. This process would release powerful bursts of energy, keeping the stars in a state of suspended youth, like a sort of interstellar botox.

Not all scientists agree with this theory. Some believe that the young stars were pushed toward the galactic center, where their formation was triggered by the journey itself. However, Isabelle John, a PhD student in astrophysical particle physics at Stockholm University and the study’s lead author, argues that dark matter could play a crucial role in this phenomenon.

Scientists hope that advanced new telescopes can confirm these computer simulations, shedding new light on one of the mysteries of the heart of our galaxy. But for now, dark matter theory offers a fascinating and suggestive.

What other strange things do you think we might discover at the center of our galaxy? Share your thoughts in the comments!