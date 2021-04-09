In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus infections, the Federation of Associations of Argentine Health Workers (Fatsa), which lead Carlos West Ocampo and Héctor Daer, finally achieved this Thursday afternoon agree to a salary increase for the 230,000 workers of the activity.

It was a negotiation against the clock because the union threatened to carry out a 24-hour strike, right in the middle of the peak of the pandemic.

The conflict had an extra political flavor: Héctor Daer is co-secretary general of the CGT and has a direct arrival at President Alberto Fernández.

Salary claim last March from health personnel. Photo Lucia Merle.

The Ministry of Labor had issued the mandatory conciliation, after carrying out measures of force a few weeks ago.

According to what the union agreed with the business chambers of the activity, the health workers will have a salary recomposition annual total for 2020 of 36.1 percent, in line with last year’s inflation.

According to their agreements, workers will have increases from 14 to 17% to reach that total of 36.1%, explained the sources consulted.

The raises will be remunerative, starting from the salaries of April and in a single time.

As of April, the highest category of the basic salary will begin to receive slightly more than 75 thousand pesos, the one that follows just over 60 thousand and, the lowest, almost 45 thousand pesos.

I do not know how the salary increases will be financed, but the sources consulted discounted that there will be go up in prepaid fees and that PAMI should also make its contribution.

Consulted this Thursday night by Clarion, Héctor Daer celebrated the joint closing and related “the success of the union action of the workers” with the signing of the agreement.

In June FATSA should begin to discuss the joint laws of the community hospitals and in July with the private clinics and sanatoriums.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Labor. Present were the minister Claudio Moroni, the Secretary of Labor, Marcelo belloti, and the Director of Labor Relations and Regulations, Gabriela Marcelló.

Agreement in the 2020 parity for #Health

Minister Claudio Moroni, Héctor Daer and the sector chambers signed an extra increase from 14 to 17 percent according to each category. The total increase for 2020 will be 36.1% pic.twitter.com/1JGNd5qbSy – Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security (@MinTrabajoAR) April 8, 2021

On March 26, Labor had issued a mandatory 15-day conciliation period in view of the failure of the negotiations and the union calls for protests.

Background

The union carried out measures of force during two days at the national level in the assistance sector and, after those days, claimed “the commitment of the workers of clinics, sanatoriums, hospitals, institutes with internment, diagnosis and nursing homes.”

“We have never worked so much and paid so little”, the union had indicated last month in a statement.

“No one can look the other way, Health is at the center of the scene and everyone must commit to the solution: businessmen, System financers, political leaders in each area of ​​government and provincial governments,” they had raised .