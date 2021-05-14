After the underground war between The field Y Martin Guzman Due to the tariffs, which sowed doubts about the real power and the future of the Minister of Economy, the main shareholders of the Frente de Todos closed ranks behind the strategy of the head of the economic portfolio to reach an agreement with the IMF. “The minister will be the one to report on any agreement. If not, you will have to continue working, It depends on the times of Guzmán“They said in the most important offices of the Casa Rosada, the same day that the specialized agency Bloomberg reported that there would be an agreement in principle between Argentina and the Paris Club to postpone maturities and thus avoid default. Ecumenical support for Guzmán only reaches, for now, his responsibilities in terms of debt.

The versions of an agreement to defer payments again had their correlation in the markets where a rebound in Argentine bonds was experienced. The balance sheet of the President’s tour concealed the internal differences of the Government in economic matters, which were again made explicit on Thursday, when the Senate approved the draft declaration of Oscar Parrilli. The text devised by the president of the Patria Institute urges the Executive so that the disbursement of the International Monetary Fund for the special drawing rights -estimated in US $ 4.35 billion– is used to “alleviate the pandemic” and not to pay “debt or interest”.

Although the project is nothing more than declarative and non-binding, the most trusted officials of the President – closer to the vision of Minister Guzmán than to that of Cristina Kirchner– They argued that the end is the same. “There was a debate. It is appropriate that they be resources to strengthen reserves and all policies for Argentina to emerge from the pandemic, ”they insisted.

Although the referents of La Cámpora in Fernández’s Cabinet minimized the interpretations about the statement released by the Buenos Aires PJ Against the rates on Wednesday, they do not give the green light for a new increase in electricity, as Guzmán intended. In private, Interior Minister Wado de Pedro argued before his collaborators that he supported the government’s actions on tariff matters, but avoided commenting on the need for a second increase. “The decision to increase 15 or 30 is an economic policy decision”, they rebuilt from their environment.

They also denied that this text by the PJ Bonaerense – even led by the mayor of Merlo Gustavo Menendez, formally, but with clear influence from the successor Máximo Kirchner- was a response to Guzmán’s statements last Friday in the Council against Hunger, when he argued that the current subsidy scheme is “pro rich”, A shot for elevation to politics inaugurated by Cristina Kirchner. “Because of a gossip -in allusion to the war between Guzmán and the undersecretary Federico Basualdo– An important decision of the Government was covered up ”, they indicated in reference to the freezing of rates. In fact, it should be remembered, that gossip was paid from the highest levels of the Casa Rosada, the Ministry of Economy and La Cámpora.

The Ministers of Economy and the Interior, Martín Guzmán and Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, together with the Governor of Entre Ríos Gustavo Bordet, when they made their joint tours. Photo: Presidency

In the same way that in De Pedro he privately underestimated the criticisms of Guzmán, the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero defended the project he presented Máximo Kirchner in Deputies to cut gas rates in different regions of the country. “It is a project of the entire Frente de Todos,” they said about the Chief of Staff, who remained in permanent contact by phone with the President.

The top delegates of the President and the vice president in the Cabinet, Cafiero and Pedro, try to transmit unity after the indisputable internal short-circuits. They transmit messages together to journalists and this week they traveled together to Chaco and Tucumán. “When things get complicated, they turn back to back and ‘albertean’ it,” a collaborator of the Interior Minister graphed with a curious syllogism. Pedro used to undertake similar trips with Guzmán, in the past, to talk about debt. The tours of that society were interrupted in the heat of inflation and the postponement of an agreement.

The balance of the Fernández administration is also moving during these hours to the geopolitical plane. Hours before the President showed up with Washington State Department Chief John Kerry, Máximo Kirchner and Sergio Massa they included in a zoom the support of the Chinese parliament in the negotiation with the IMF.

Mauricio Macri was the bridge of the unit in 2019 and is the computer to keep noise away for what is to come. “The debt with the IMF is a stocks for development. It is an inherited problem that Macri brought and turned his back on the Argentines, ”they repeat from all sectors of the Frente de Todos.

After meeting with the director of the IMF in Rome, the President insisted that the official will is to agree as soon as possible with the credit organization. “The vocation is to find an agreement as quickly as possible”Fernández said in the Italian capital. His collaborators in Buenos Aires admit that there are no scheduled times and that the minister – who ignored the requests of the opposition’s economic leaders – has already managed with his own time to save US $ 37 billion to the State in the restructuring of private debt in 2020 .

