In the midst of the tension in Security between Nation and Province, which had its last and most critical chapter with the case of M., the girl who disappeared last Monday and found in Luján on Thursday, Sergio Berni He will appear again in public with Alberto Fernández and the leadership of the Frente de Todos.

It will be, according to sources of Peronism, in the act of anointing the President as head of the Justicialist Party, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in the field of the Defensores de Belgrano club, in the lower part of Buenos Aires.

It is that the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, who starred in the most complex scene on Thursday in the relationship with the national ministry that leads Sabina Frederic, He will also be made official as titular councilor of the PJ, so he will be present at the event that will have the head of state as the protagonist of the day together with governors, trade unionists, legislators and leaders of the ruling party.

Not so much Fernández, who has already succumbed to the repeated criticism of the provincial official against the management of his Minister of Security and his deputy, Eduardo Villalba. But between Thursday and Friday there was a growing anger in the Casa Rosada at the attitude of the Buenos Aires minister in the preview of the press conference in Luján set up to give details about the appearance of M., the 7-year-old girl who disappeared in the city from Buenos Aires and found 72 hours later.

“You and your minister, who is useless, do bad to the police. I’m going to screw you up, “Berni told Villalba as soon as the national official appeared in Luján. Alienated, the minister wanted to screw him up.

The episode caused enormous discomfort in Casa Rosada. The Chief of Staff, Santiago CafieroHe even had to receive Frederic to give him his endorsement. Faced with a new advance by Berni, who reports non-stop to Cristina Kirchner. It is not the first time that the official has staged a scene of this style to criticize the national management in matters of security. But he had never been encouraged to so much, despite the fact that he has had Villalba between his eyebrows for a long time.

Berni, meanwhile, did not rehearse any self-criticism in the last hours. On the contrary: in a column published on the Infobae site, he assured that “violence is living diagnosing without ever providing a solution“, in clear allusion to its national pair.