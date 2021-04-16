They first crossed a chat. Then, at 8.40 in the morning, the president Alberto Fernandez telephoned Nicolas Trotta. The Minister of Education was in the eye of the storm after the President contradicted his plan and decreed the closure of face-to-face classes in the City and Greater Buenos Aires. They had not spoken since Tuesday, at the emergency Cabinet meeting in which the president participated via zoom and, beyond his plan, did not reveal his plan to close the schools in the AMBA. In the middle there was waiver versions and even an order for impeachment from Together for the Change to Trotta.

Fernández explained to the minister, first-hand, the reason for his conviction to order the closure of schools for two weeks at the AMBA, which he would repeat hours later in front of journalists after his meeting with the head of government from Buenos Aires Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The president this time left the anecdotes of the exchange of chinstraps aside and referred to the need to reduce circulation to flatten the contagion curve.

The minister told the President that keep thinking the same as Wednesday, when he presented in front of the Federal Council of Education that brings together those responsible for the area from all the provinces. “If we are not drastic, we are going to mortgage the rest of the year,” argued Fernández.

In the almost 30 minutes of conversation, the head of state did not give him political but epidemiological reasons. He did not refer to public pressure from the governor Axel Kicillof nor did he mention underground calls from the vice president Cristina Kirchner.

Christianity does not want Trotta. In the last hours there were versions that indicated that the minister would resign. The Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero ratified the minister. In the meantime, a name stood out among the candidates to replace Trotta: that of Florence Saintout. She is the former dean of the Faculty of Journalism of the University of La Plata, where she distinguished with the Rodolfo Walsh Award to Hugo Chávez, Rafael Correa, Evo Morales and Hebe de Bonafini. Saintout lost the internal platense against Victoria Tolosa Paz to be the candidate for mayor of the space and is currently a provincial deputy.

Trotta already had problems with Adriana Puigrós, educational reference of Kirchnerism and who supported him in the ministry. Insurmountable differences made Puigrrós will leave the position of virtual Vice Minister and that the President recruit her as his advisor. For the minister it was a clarified and overcome matter. Officials in the area believe that Kirchnerism seeks to force Trotta out. Despite the versions, the minister never presented the resignation. “The desert is very hard”, An official with access to the presidential office graphed.

On the contrary and as the law indicates, Trotta signed the DNU to prohibit face-to-face classes at the AMBA for two weeks. He does not lose hope that on April 30 the face-to-face classes will return in some way. “We hope in 2 weeks to be able to enable some aspects of presence. I keep holding the same: schools are safe spaces. The President’s decision had to do with lowering the circulation outside the school at this moment in which the acceleration of infections is out of any logic of administration of the health system ”, the minister told his team in the privacy of the Pizzurno Palace . It will then depend on the numbers of dead, infected and hospitalized.

Trotta, who had the endorsement of Carla vizzotti, planned restrict extracurricular activities and reduce presence, but never a total closure. He spoke about it with the Chief of Staff and with the Minister of Health that same Wednesday at Casa Rosada. Later, from Olivos, Cafiero informed him of the President’s decision. Trotta defended his arguments.

Meeting between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Nicolás Trotta and the Buenos Aires Minister Soledad Acuña. Photo: Archive

If contagiousness is not reduced and intensive care beds are not released, the minister’s expectations seem like a chimera. However, in Education and Health they point out that the second wave hit the AMBA at the beginning of autumn and not at the end, as it happened in Europe. They do not rule out that the rest of the provinces – whose majority until now preferred to continue with the face-to-face modality – should adopt drastic measures closer to winter.

In the Ministry of Education they prefer not to charge against teachers unions, which were included in the vaccination plan and the City pushed hard for the closure. They recognize that there are asymmetries on one side and the other of General Paz. On Province has already been vaccinated 50 percent of the teaching staff. In the City, according to national numbers, only 20. Next week Trotta will meet with the Buenos Aires minister Soledad Acuña and with his Buenos Aires counterpart, Agustina Vila. There will be numbers on the table: the national official insists that schools are safe.

Ordering impeachment against him that deputies of the Civic Coalition presented this Friday does not worry the minister. “It’s cartoonish”, They point out in their surroundings.

The return to face-to-face never reached pre-pandemic levels. According to the official numbers of the ministry, in 2020 about a million students “they lost contact”With their schools. The ministry allocates $ 18 billion for the manufacture of 600,000 personal computers and the pedagogical development of the contents of the Federal Juana Manso plan. Trotta prefers to talk about distance education instead of virtuality in a country with an abysmal technology gap. Only 5 out of 10 Argentine students finish secondary school in a timely manner. Three out of 10 drop out. The scenario can be aggravated.

The President and Trotta maintain a political link for more than 17 years. The now minister was the leader of young K, a space of Capital that was referenced in the then head of the Cabinet of Nestor Kirchner. Then, also with the endorsement of Fernández, he acceded to the direction of the National School of Government and to the Undersecretary of Management Technologies of the Chief of Cabinet. In the Casa Rosada they ratify the minister, close to the former head of the Buenos Aires PJ Victor Santamaría. The scenario is volatile, Fernández has already shed her lifelong friend and partner, the former Minister of Justice and current ambassador to UNESCO Marcela losardo.

