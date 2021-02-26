One of the Government’s strategies to justify the vaccination of public officials was that they were part of the “strategic personnel” who guarantee the functioning of the State. Thus, he sought to minimize the vip vaccination scandal set up by the Ministry of Health, a fact that cost the departure of Ginés González García.

However, a week after the scandal, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, defined who will be considered “strategic personnel” to access the vaccine with priority.

News in development.

JPE