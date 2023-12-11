The situation within FC Barcelona does not improve, whenever the team seems to hit the table, they receive another one that sends them back to the canvas. In addition to the questionable collective performance, at an individual level there are several men within the squad who have not performed as they should for a long time. One of them was Robert Lewandowski, who, beyond his goal yesterday, missed a clearer action at the end of the match, a reflection of what this season has been like for the Pole.
According to the newspaper Sportthat bad streak of the Pole could be one of the reasons why FC Barcelona decided to bring forward the arrival of Vitor Roque to the month of January, instead of waiting for the summer market.
More news on the transfer market
9 goals and 4 assists for Barcelona's '9' so far this year, it is a performance that is not even a shadow of what he contributed last year and that makes it clear that the Pole's best times are behind him.
This loss of Lewandowski makes Vitor Roque the best possible reinforcement for It will put you on alert and force Robert to press yes or yes.
Girona dealt a very hard blow to Barcelona yesterday. In this case, the culé team had in their hands the option of hitting the LaLiga table, of beating the sensational team of Europe, the Blaugrana would close the gap with Real Madrid to two points and with Girona itself to one point, However, now Michel's team has put the distance between Xavi's team and 7 points, leaving Barcelona's team far from the fight for the title.
#midst #Lewandowski #crisis #arrival #Vitor #Roque #approaching
Leave a Reply