Doctors and hospital staff describe appalling conditions, with no water for cleaning, little electricity to run life-saving equipment and no food, forcing them to send patients home and deny entry to any new patients..

Some of Sudan’s best hospitals are in central Khartoum, where the fiercest fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces takes place, requiring doctors and patients to brave the gunfire and bombardment..

The Sudanese Ministry of Health said that at least 270 people have been killed since the outbreak of violence at the end of last week and more than 2,600 people have been injured, along with others who still need treatment, which portends a catastrophe due to the rapid collapse of the health care system..

inside witnesses

Israa Abu Shama, a doctor at the Sudanese Ministry of Health, said, “There are very few hospitals that provide services for the wounded now, and the number of doctors is limited, and therefore there is an accumulation of the wounded.” “.

“Moreover, not all the injured people can reach the hospital in light of the shooting. We really need to open public and private hospitals to provide medical services to all the injured and sick,” she added. “.

A 25-year-old university graduate said, “We found a functioning hospital, but it suffers from a lack of services due to the lack of electricity.” “.

Workers at a child care center in Khartoum said they had temporarily stopped treatment after the electricity generator stopped .

Ashraf Al-Faki, director of medical affairs at Al-Bara Children’s Hospital in Khartoum, said that one ward is still receiving patients this week, with one doctor attending to two newborns using ventilators. .

One of them died shortly afterwards and the second was eventually evacuated. “I don’t know what to do,” Al-Faki said “.

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate said that nine hospitals were bombed with artillery and 16 people were forcibly evacuated over the past four days, adding that none of them provides full service within the capital..

“The hospitals are completely collapsed and devoid of all necessities. The situation is more than catastrophic,” said Osama Othman, spokesman for the Sudanese Red Crescent.“.

Hospital bombing



A Reuters journalist saw a wounded man bleeding outside a hospital in Khartoum this week. He was looking for help but had to leave because there were no medical kits to treat him. .

“Everywhere around us, we are exposed to gunfire and bombs,” said Khaled Fadil, general manager at Fadil Private Hospital “.

He added that the water tanks and cooking pipes in the hospital were affected, in addition to the flight of many employees, noting that the diesel fuel used in the electricity generator was about to run out. He said that water tanks cannot reach the area .

Fadil said that his hospital is the only one still operating in the area, treating more than 30 wounded from the fighting, while other nearby hospitals were damaged due to artillery shelling. .

He indicated that the hospital is no longer able to provide services and that it is currently working to transfer patients to their homes with instructions on self-care, or to refer them to the few remaining medical facilities that are still operating. “We are out of service until all this is over,” Fadil said “.

Al-Faki said that two nurses were wounded by stray bullets while they were working on one of the upper floors of Al-Bara Children’s Hospital .

“There is great panic among the medical staff because they are not used to these artillery sounds,” he said “.

“All over the world, hospitals have security in times of war. Hospitals can get supplies and workers can come and go safely, but we don’t have that,” he added. He pointed out that he saw the soldiers patrolling in front of the hospital on Tuesday .

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the WHO’s regional director, said doctors faced a real danger .

He said, “We are very concerned about reports of armed attacks on health institutions and the hijacking of ambulances while transporting patients inside them. Health institutions are being looted and occupied.” “.

injuries