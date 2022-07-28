“A very complicated message,” said Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. How do you explain that the oil and gas group makes a profit of 11.5 billion dollars (11.3 billion euros) in three months, while many households end up in financial trouble due to high energy prices? At the same time, $6 billion is being spent on share buybacks, a gesture to the investor.

Thanks to those high prices, Shell made more profit than ever. In the first six months of this year, it is about 20.6 billion dollars, or 11.4 million per day. “I am of course very aware of the problems for many people,” said Van Beurden during the presentation of the quarterly figures, “and I am also very aware of how difficult it is to explain that this is a global phenomenon.” After all, Shell’s profits are ‘very significant’.

First of all, the CEO began his statement, the energy shortage is the result of policy decisions. Van Beurden called it fair to put some of the blame on the industry as well. “We have all invested far too little. In recent years, the collective has involved 1,000 billion dollars less in investments,” says Van Beurden. This lack of investment, including in extraction from new fields, means that oil and gas production cannot simply be increased at a time when a country such as Russia is deliberately heading for a crisis.

In part, too little was invested due to financial problems during the pandemic, but also because companies experience a lot of pressure not to invest in oil and gas, and much more in sustainable energy. This pressure is especially prevalent in Europe, Van Beurden confirmed. “Oil and gas production is indeed the problem here, but Europe has no consumption problems.”

TotalEnergies also record profit

TotalEnergies also posted record profits in the second quarter. The result of the French oil and gas group came in at $9.8 billion. A year earlier, that was 3.5 billion dollars. TotalEnergies is under high pressure in France to ease the pain for consumers. Therefore, discounted in the coming months on the prices of petrol and diesel at its service stations. Like Shell, the group buys back its own shares. At TotalEnergies, it’s about 2 billion dollars. As a result of European sanctions, the company had to write off $3.5 billion on its stake in Russian gas producer Novatek.

Due to the shortage that has arisen, the prices are extremely high. A barrel of European oil (Brent) now sells for USD 108, a third more than a year ago. Incidentally, that is already 15 dollars less – as a result of moderate economic expectations – than in March. Gas currently costs more than 200 euros per megawatt hour, ten times that of a year ago.

surrender margin

Van Beurden also had a difficult message in this area. Can Shell not make the energy cheaper by sacrificing margin? “We don’t make much money selling to consumers. In the UK we are even loss making [als energieleverancier] in the household market.” And the margins on petrol, for example, are not high at the pump either.

Where is that profit made? This happens in the earlier steps of the production process of, for example, gasoline. The margins are high there, said Van Beurden, „but that is not because of us. That’s how global markets work.”

The refineries made a profit of $2.1 billion in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $509 million a year earlier. Extraction and transport of gas (8.1 billion) and oil (6.4 billion) are responsible for the highest results this year, more than double compared to 2021.

According to the CEO, the task of companies such as Shell is primarily to ensure that the supply of, for example, natural gas is as large as possible, and to invest in energy security and sustainability. “That’s the responsibility that comes from making a profit.” Earlier this month, Shell announced that it would build a large hydrogen factory in Rotterdam for 1 billion dollars, which, when completed in 2025, will probably be the largest in the world. It does not disclose how much of its annual investments (23 to 27 billion) Shell is investing in sustainability.

Shareholders are taking full advantage of the golden times. In the first half of the year, Shell already bought 8.5 billion of its own shares, which is positive for the share price. If earnings remain the same, earnings per share will increase. It will buy another $6 billion in shares over the next three months, it announced Thursday.

Additional tax

The dividend remains 0.25 per share. Until 2020, that was 0.47 cents for a long time. Why doesn’t that go up to the level that Shell investors were used to for years?

According to financial director Sinead Gorman, what to do with the “excess cash”, the excess cash. Due to the relatively low share price, it was decided to buy back own shares. “This is how we offer the shareholder the most value.”

An additional tax (windfall tax) was introduced to skim off the mega profits of energy companies. According to Gorman, Shell remains particularly committed to that country, where the head office has been located since the departure from The Hague last year. In the coming year, England and Scotland will be investing heavily, Gorman said, but there was also a clear ‘but’: Shell is looking for opportunities for its investments where value can be created. “Part of that is how high the tax is.”