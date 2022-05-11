President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a change of government and constitutional amendments to increase the power of Parliament, while the Defense Ministry confirmed that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is under protection at a naval base. The situation in the country remains tense, after supporters of the ‘premier’ caused clashes on Monday that left at least nine dead.

In the midst of the intense social and political crisis in the country, the nation’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced that he will appoint a new government and introduce constitutional amendments with the aim of increasing the power of Parliament.

“This week, I will appoint a prime minister who has a majority in Parliament and can secure the trust of the people and a cabinet. Thereafter, I will take action to amend the Constitution to re-enact the content of the 19th amendment. “, Said the president, the object of intense demonstrations that for weeks have called for his resignation.

Amendment 19 had been approved in 2015 with the aim of reducing the power of the president, however, months later, in 2020, it was revoked by the president himself.

The president also referred to the critical situation in the country, which has left almost a dozen dead amid clashes between supporters and detractors of who was, until his resignation on Monday, the country’s prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“In a few hours, nine people, including a deputy, were killed in an inhumane manner and almost 300 were hospitalized. In addition, a large number of houses were burned and there was looting throughout the country,” he lamented.

Former prime minister, sheltered in a naval base

The Ministry of Defense announced that the former prime minister was transferred to a military base, until the political and social situation in the Asian country calms down.

“We have taken Mahinda Rajapaksa to the Trincomalee naval base for his safety, after protecting him from thousands of violent protesters who surrounded his official Temple Trees residence in Colombo,” Defense Secretary Kamal Gunaratne said.

Gunaratne further stated that “as soon as the situation returns to normal, he will be relocated to a location of his choosing.”

Soldiers stand guard in front of the prime minister’s official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 10 May 2022. © Reuters – Dinuka Liyanawatte

The wave of violence provoked on Monday by followers of Rajapaksa had a forceful and unexpected response from opponents of his figure.

The resignation was Rajapaksa’s solution to calm the protesters, but it did not prevent the death of two police officers, a deputy and at least seven other people. More than 200 people were injured, according to calculations by the EFE news agency, while the government raises this figure to 300.

The riots left considerable material damage. Around 136 properties were destroyed or burned, among which were the homes of politicians linked to the Government and 61 vehicles were damaged.

Police, under order to shoot

In the midst of the demonstrations, this Wednesday the Police received orders to shoot to prevent looting, damage to public property and if lives are at risk.

The military received a similar order on Tuesday. According to the Defense Ministry spokesman, the mandate would be executed to block anyone who endangers public property or threatens the lives of other citizens.

In this sense, soldiers and armored cars patrolled the deserted streets of Colombo, the capital, after a curfew was decreed, extended until Thursday.

In a more conciliatory tone, President Gotabaya, brother of the prime minister, called for “promoting moderation, tolerance and coexistence.”

This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges.

I urge there #srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial & religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, tolerance & coexistence is vital. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 11, 2022



“This is the time for all Sri Lankans to unite to overcome economic, social and political challenges,” he said on the social network Twitter hours before announcing that the Executive will reformulate.

Pope calls for respect for rights and freedoms

In a general audience held in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the Sri Lankan authorities to “listen to the hopes of the people.”

In the context of curfews and the willingness of law enforcement to shoot, the head of the Catholic Church also highlighted respect for civil liberties and human rights.

“I call on all those who have the responsibility to listen to the hopes of the people, guaranteeing full respect for human rights and civil liberties,” the pontiff said.

Armored vehicles guard the streets of Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, on May 11, 2022. © Reuters – Dinuka Liyanawatte

Francis stressed that the protests were being carried out by young people and called for calm on both opposing sides.

Possible resignation of the governor of the Central Bank

The governor of the Central Bank of the country announced that he would resign in two weeks unless political stability is restored in the nation.

“I have made it clear to the president and other political party leaders that unless political stability is established in the next two weeks, I will resign,” the official said.

“Without political stability, it doesn’t matter who runs the central bank,” he said. “There will be no way to stop the economic deterioration.”

Citizens blame the government, headed by the Rajapaksa family, for the economic collapse in the nation, which reduced reserves to only about 50 million dollars, paralyzing most imports and causing massive shortages of essential elements such as fuel and medicine. .

Talks with the IMF

Amid the crisis, Sri Lanka is seeking urgent loans from the International Monetary Fund and from neighbors such as China and India.

Despite its concerns, the IMF said it would continue negotiations with the country’s officials that began on Monday “to be fully prepared for political discussions once a new government has been formed.”

The head of the Central Bank warned of the deterioration of the national situation and the increase in public anger due to the possible 12-hour power cuts due to the lack of foreign exchange.

Even with political stability, at least three months will be needed for talks with the IMF and at least six months for debt restructuring,” “so a stable government is essential,” said the governor of the banking institution.

With Reuters and EFE