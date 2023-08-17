The blue dollar rose again in the informal foreign exchange market in Argentina, reaching a new record this Wednesday (16). The rise in the price of the US currency comes amid the devaluation of the official exchange rate and rising inflation.

The blue dollar rose 50 pesos this Wednesday, reaching the mark of 780 pesos per unit. During the course of the day, it was quoted for up to 795 pesos, according to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion. This week alone, the US currency has seen an increase of 28.9%, signaling increasing volatility in the market.

Meanwhile, the formal market kept the dollar stable at 365.50 pesos for sale to the public at Banco Nación, a state-owned institution where operations are subject to restrictions, only allowing purchases of up to US$200 per month per individual, under certain conditions. .

The disparity between the official dollar and the blue dollar reached 113.4%, reflecting tensions and uncertainties in the Argentine financial market. The high exchange rate of the dollar was also reflected in financial mechanisms aimed at investors.

The “counted settlement” (CCL) dollar, which involves buying stocks or bonds in Argentine pesos and subsequently selling them in dollars on Wall Street, hit a new record high of 716.47 pesos per unit, representing an increase of 2% compared to the close of Tuesday (15).

On Monday (14) the dollar had also risen by 20%, reaching 680 pesos.

The results of the primary elections held last Sunday (13) surprised expectations and increased the climate of uncertainty in the country before the general elections, scheduled for October 22. The libertarian candidate Javier Milei was the most voted, with 30% of the total. He overcame the centre-right coalition, led by Patricia Bullrich, which reached 28.27%, and the governing coalition, which obtained 27.27% of the vote. The Peronists have named the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, as a candidate for the presidency. (With EFE Agency)