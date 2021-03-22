The great difficulties that Argentina has to access vaccines against the coronavirus complicate the Government’s plans, just in an electoral year that may mark the future of the administration. And despite the fact that the percentage of the inoculated population is negligible compared to the announcements made by Alberto Fernández himself in December and January, the President is willing to bet everything on the vaccination plan.

Therefore, this Monday he will go to Lanús to give a strong message in that sense: he will visit a center located at the National University of Lanús to celebrate the vaccination plan in the province of Buenos Aires.

The activity is scheduled for 11:30 am and the president will be accompanied by Governor Axel Kicillof; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; the head of the Frente de Todos bench in the lower house, Máximo Kirchner; the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti; and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, informed the Government in a statement.

The Province has 617 active vaccination points simultaneously, between hospitals, posts and IOMA points, and around 20,000 people are involved in the entire operation.

The visit of the Head of State to the university located in the southern area of ​​the suburbs occurs the day the Province reaches one million people vaccinated against coronavirus with the first dose. In that university, vaccination began on February 23 and 5,075 people have already been immunized there, the government report indicates.

President Alberto Fernández in a vaccination center days ago in Villa Dominico. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

The symbolic act of the president also occurs in the midst of the lack of vaccines and days after the Government recognized a global shortage and advanced the possibility of implementing internal and external restrictions.

“Things did not turn out as we expected,” said the President during the national network last Thursday. It is expected that in the next few days an Aerolineas Argentinas flight (the eighth) will travel in search of a new batch of Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, the Executive seeks to solve logistical problems that delay shipment of 3 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and that -in addition- its use is authorized for people over 60.

With growing concern about the arrival of autumn and the possibility of a second wave of infections, the Government emphasizes that they have already been signed contracts to insure 65 million vacciness.

And they assure that Minister Vizzotti and Cecilia Nicolini have the order to negotiate with all available laboratories, to continue with the inoculation campaign.

JPE