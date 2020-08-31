Little-known diplomat, Moustapha Adib faces the titanic challenge of embodying change after being chosen by a ruling class that has been shouted for months on the streets.

Hurry up. Immediately appointed following parliamentary consultations, Monday August 31, the new Prime Minister of Lebanon, Moustapha Adib, pledged to quickly form a government responsible for initiating “reforms” long-awaited and to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to get the country out of economic wreckage (IMF).

“The task that I have accepted is based on the fact that all political forces (…) are aware of the need to form a government in record time and to start implementing artwork reforms, starting with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund “, he said in a televised speech. “The time is not for words and promises (…) but for action”, he added.

Little-known diplomat, Moustapha Adib faces the titanic challenge of embodying change after being chosen by a ruling class that has been shouted for months on the streets. Lebanese Ambassador to Germany since 2013, his name only emerged on Sunday to replace Hassan Diab, whose government resigned following the August 4 explosions at the port of Beirut, which killed at least 188 people and wiped out neighborhoods entire capital.

In the wake of his first intervention, Moustapha Adib immediately went to one of the devastated areas. Neither President Michel Aoun, nor former Prime Minister Hassan Diab had visited these neighborhoods.

The explosions fueled anger in the streets against a political class deemed corrupt and incompetent. Lebanon has been living since last fall at the rate of increased political and economic instability, marked by the collapse of the national currency.

The appointment of Moustapha Adib also comes as French President Emmanuel Macron begins a new visit to Lebanon on Monday evening in an attempt to resolve the deep political crisis underway.