Jair Bolsonaro lives his worst moment since he became President of Brazil in January 2019. Two years and two months after his inauguration, the president faces a simultaneous set of crises at a time when the country registers more than 310 thousand deaths from coronavirus.

The perception among Brazilian politicians, diplomats and analysts is that Bolsonaro “played several times with fire” (‘brincou com fogo’), but now he has burned. The wounds are multiple and put their own governance to the test.

The change of six ministers this Monday has political, military and health components. In other words, it involves the National Congress, the Armed Forces and saturated hospitals.

“We must see how Justice, which is the other power of the State, will act in this earthquake in Brasilia,” observed a Brazilian government advisor, who asked not to reveal his name.

Bolsonaro believed that the Army was his, But the attitude of the heads of the Armed Forces showed that this is not the case, added a deep connoisseur of the subject, speaking from the Brazilian capital.

Another chapter

Has begun a new chapter for the government of the former Army captain, who mocked the use of masks and social distancing and who used to refer to the military command as “my Army.” Words that displeased broad sectors of the military.

Former Brazilian Defense Minister, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, leaves after saying goodbye to his ministerial team this Tuesday, in Brasilia. Photo: EFE

For this reason, analysts interpreted, on Monday, that the retirement of the Defense Minister, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, was as important or more important than the departure of Ernesto Araújo from Itamaraty (the Foreign Ministry).

The fate of the Bolsonaro government – and of Brazil – is at stake.

“Why change the Defense Minister if not to strike a coup?” Wrote the columnist of Or Balloon, Merval Pereira, this Tuesday. “Putting the Ministry of Defense in the political chess against civil power goes against what democracy defends and what the rule of law allows,” Pereira wrote. For him, Bolsonaro sought a “self-coup”.

The surprising resignation of the military leadership

This Tuesday, the heads of the Armed Forces surrendered their positions after the surprise resignation of the Minister of Defense. The departure, at the same time and in a concerted manner, of the commanders of the Army, Navy and Aeronautics is an unprecedented event in Brazilian democracy, which is less than 40 years old.

The departure of the chiefs of the Armed Forces was informed in an official communication signed by the new Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, and his predecessor, Fernando Azevedo y Silva, in an attempt to avoid a rupture of the Armed Forces with Bolsonaro.

Braga Netto had not liked the collective request for resignation and in support of the president, he said that they had left by order of Bolsonaro.

In a meeting on Monday with the new Defense Minister, the Army, Edson Pujol, the Navy, Ilques Barbosa, and the Aeronautics, Antonio Carlos Bermudez, they said they would not participate in no coup adventure. For Brazilian observers, the Armed Forces play a “moderating role” in this crisis.

“Heads of the Armed Forces resign in protest against Bolsonaro in the worst military crisis since 1977, which occurred in the government (of General Ernesto) Geisel,” published the portal of Folha de São Paulo.

In the back room, the unprecedented collective resignation was an attempt to make it clear to Bolsonaro that the military does not support his ideas like the one that aired days ago of “state of siege.”

The rejection of this possibility was what put Azevedo and Silva in the sights of Bolsonaro’s resignation, sources in Brasilia say. The general refused to “politicize” the Armed Forces. And he made his position clear in his resignation letter: “In this period, I preserved the Armed Forces as State institutions.”

Communications Minister Fabio Faria told CNN Brasil channel that Braga Netto was elected the new Defense Minister because he is “more modern” and that nothing will change in the Armed Forces. “There is no animosity whatsoever (between the president and the Armed Forces),” Faria said.

A poster in front of the Ministry of Health, in Brasilia, this Tuesday, indicates the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Brazil. Photo: AP

A crisis that will be long

The perception in the cabinets of power in Brazil is that the crisis – the crises – are still going on for a long time. And Bolsonaro was in the crosshairs of the ‘Centrão’ (Great Center), which is a set of political parties without a clear ideological line, which can define a vote or even the fate of a government.

Was the Centrão who requested the departure of Ernesto Araújo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Araújo had already been defined as the “scapegoat” of a growing crisis. Parliamentarians began to accuse him of not acting so that Brazil had the necessary vaccines in the pandemic and for its public fights with China, which is the country’s main trading partner.

The political hurricane that shows Bolsonaro’s weakness accelerated its potential eight days ago, when on March 22, businessmen, bankers, former ministers and economists wrote a open letter with more than 200 signatures.

And in Brazil the current instability is so intense and fast that eight days seems like a distant past. “Here, in recent times there is no tranquility,” he said Tuesday to Clarion a presidential adviser.

A protest poster against Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, puts in the mouth of the president the phrase: “My specialty is killing.” Photo: REUTERS

What did the joint departure of the military mean in your vision? This newspaper asked the presidential adviser, who has accompanied Bolsonaro since the beginning of his campaign to Planalto, in 2018.

“The president has the power,” he replied. In the current Brazilian volatility, you have to follow the day to day to know how this power continues.

Criticism of the establishment

In the letter, the establishment criticizes the government’s attitude to the pandemic and associates health problems with negative economic data. In other words, there is no health vs. economy, but that an unbridled pandemic that accumulates tragedies like the one in Brazil also influences economic numbers.

“Preliminary data on deaths and economic performance suggest that countries with the worst economic performance had more deaths from covid-19,” says the document with signatures such as those of bankers Roberto Setúbal and Pedro Moreira Salles, from Itaú, and former ministers Pedro Malan and Rubens Ricúpero.

The letter released when Brazil registered more than 300 thousand deaths from covid 19 said that there is no more time to lose and that it is necessary for the country to accelerate measures (such as believing in science and distributing chinstraps for free) to reverse an “unprecedented situation that the country lives ”.

The text was praised by some and criticized by others who said that it should have been written before the catastrophic death toll in the country.

Bolsonaro’s new challenge

Bolsonaro, in turn, reacted ratifying that he was against the closure of economic activities and it was even further when governors and mayors decided on restrictive measures – which included the beaches of Rio de Janeiro – in the face of the lack of beds in hospitals.

Bolsonaro, with steadily falling popular support, appealed to the Supreme Federal Court (STF, Supreme Court) against the states, citing words that fueled even more uncertainty.

The president argued that the temporary closures of economic sectors to stop the pandemic were like the “Site status”.

Jurists ruled out any similarity between one and the other. But the words said by the President of the Nation further fueled doubts about his respect for democratic rules, as Brazilian analysts commented. In the breeding ground Brazil is in, the reappearance of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva contributed to Bolsonaro’s position.

The day after Lula’s speech proclaiming the use of a chinstrap and all care against the coronavirus, the president appeared with the protection and said that 2021 will be the year of vaccination against covid-19 in Brazil. There are several debates and questions at the same time in the country.

Vaccination is accelerated

Why didn’t they buy vaccines before? They wonder in Rio, in São Paulo, in Brasilia. Likewise, the Butatan Institute, linked to the São Paulo government, began to deliver thousands of doses of the immunizer to the Ministry of Health to be distributed throughout Brazil.

Bolsonaro no longer says “the Chinese virus” or the “Chinese Doria” vaccine, a reference to his political enemy João Doria, governor of São Paulo. Just a few days ago, Doria was seen as main rival of the president in the 2022 presidential elections.

Lula reappeared, the pandemic worsened – it is true that vaccination is also accelerating – and six ministers, in addition to the heads of the military leadership, left the government.

The year 2022 seems very distant for a country facing several crises. Or as a Brazilian diplomat said, on Monday, the departure of Araújo and the Minister of Defense represents a “new stage of the government.”

The next day, with the new moves, he added that “it is still not clear when the moves are finished.”

When he was in Buenos Aires, as soon as he took over Itamaraty, Araújo said that his life and that of Bolsonaro could have been a Borges story. It remains to be said, tango and tragedies.

CB