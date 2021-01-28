Ginés González García will return to the Chamber of Deputies to discuss the vaccination plan against the coronavirus, amid the controversy over the delay in the delivery of Sputnik V.

The official appears before the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Pablo Yedlin, to provide facts about the vaccination program against Covid-19 and the health policy carried out by the national government due to the pandemic.

The meeting, which will be held via videoconference, is scheduled for next Wednesday and will serve to complement the information that was left out of the last meeting that was held days ago.

On that occasion, the deputies of Together for Change refused to attend the meeting and insisted with the demand that the Minister of Health attend the Congress to give information and answer questions in an open and public meeting.

This time, Ginés’ presence before the legislators will take place within the framework of the delay in the arrival of the Russian vaccine to the country. Of the 5 million doses that were scheduled for January, Argentina has only received 520 thousand.

An Aerolineas Argentinas plane from Moscow with the second batch of Sputnik V vaccines. Photo Presidency of the Nation.

The government acknowledged that there is a delay with the delivery of the vaccines, but they were optimistic that production will be regularized when “mass production begins in the coming weeks in India and Korea.”

The last Aerolineas Argentinas flight that left for Russia it will only bring about 220 thousand doses (110 thousand of each component), as confirmed by the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla vizzotti, in the middle of versions that indicated that it would bring 600 thousand vaccines.

During the first meeting, the minister confirmed that the national government has a vaccination plan “in progress, with contracts signed for more than 51 million doses and open negotiations with other international providers to immunize the population.”

He Wednesday, February 3 from 11 a.m., the official in charge of the health portfolio will provide data on the logistics of vaccination, which will affect the plans of different jurisdictions due to the delay in the delivery of Sputnik V.