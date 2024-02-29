Colombian football continues to be debated due to the arbitration crisis and the chain of errors that have been committed day after day in the League.

In the midst of the crisis, there are accusations not only of the refereeing errors but also of the decisions made by the VAR.



Arbitration experts affirm that a profound transformation of Colombian arbitration is needed, starting with the review of the Arbitration Commission.



Meanwhile, the Colombian Football Federation has defended the work of said Commission and the head of the technical part, Imer Machado.

What did Fifa say?

Ramon Jesurúnpresident of the Federation, spoke this Thursday on the VAR issue in the League.

“The VAR is fulfilling its role, they are responsible for reviewing the respective video to illustrate to the referee and the referee having a technological concept of the play. Finally, the regulations say that the referee is the one who ends up making the decision… The play generated a lot of controversy, this play was consulted internationally and they answered that the VAR had acted perfectly. We did it with international entities,” Jesurún said on Caracol Radio.

The president revealed that the fifathe highest entity in world football, sent a letter to Colombia regarding the VAR issue.

“We received a letter from FIFA specifically talking about the VAR issue. They tell us that after having made some reviews, from the technological point of view and the training courses that we have carried out, that the work was very good and that it was going well.“, said.

Regarding the insistence from some sectors that arbitration be professionalized, Ramón commented:

“It is an interesting and very debatable topic, there are many countries, with much more football tradition in Colombia, I am referring to countries where their teams have been world champions, where they have established the professionalization of refereeing and have not seen any results or any changes to favor. Many of them have even dismantled it after having applied it. It is a possibility that exists, economically it would be terrible, we have to accept it, it is not ruled out, we have studied it with the Arbitration Commission, but that does not guarantee that the quality of arbitration will improve,” he said.

