With a separate act from the one organized by the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) for Industry Day, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, fired a sector of industrialists by stating that “They are not businessmen or nationals”.

In an act in Pilar in front of young people, the Buenos Aires governor gave a long speech and in a passage referred to the business community in a critical way on Industry Day.

“Sometimes the businessmen you see on television talking about the economic situation, who they say they represent the national industry, they are not businessmen or nationals“, said Kicillof from the municipal club of Lagomarsino” Diego Armando Maradona “, together with the former Minister of Health Daniel Gollan, a candidate for deputy.

“We were meeting with SME entrepreneurs who work side by side with their laborers every holy day. Those are the entrepreneurs, those who invest and think. Peronists are not against businessmen because we know we need a productive province, vigorous and growing, “continued Kicillof, who at the time of the Industry Day event in José C. Paz was in a factory in General Rodríguez.

“For that, businessmen are needed who think about our work, our land, the workers of the Province. It is not that difficult. There are no tax havens, but …“added the Buenos Aires governor, who took the floor after his government minister asked young people not to watch television before the elections.

Kicillof’s words came minutes after the event organized by the UIA, which demanded from the government “an Argentina that promotes private investment.” References from the CGT participated in the meeting, held at Cerámica Alberdi, and the government sent the Secretary of Industry and Knowledge Economy, Ariel Schale, but they were not ministers or front-line officials.

In fact, President Alberto Fernández traveled to Chaco to celebrate Industry Day with Production Minister Matías Kulfas. “The industry is already producing almost 5 points above 2019 and has been creating jobs for 12 consecutive months, adding 23,000 more jobs than at the end of 2019,” Kulfas said.

Kicillof and his Industry Day in Marolio

Before criticizing part of the business community from Pilar, the governor was at the Marolio plant in General Rodríguez. “It is very important that we can recapitulate and think about where we come from, where we are going and where we do not want to return. For four years, the reduction in the productive capacity of the province was especially noticeable in its industry,” said Kicillof

“National businessmen know that falling wages is not the solution, since they run out of demand and the best times of growth occurred with governments that better distributed income,” said Kicillof, who toured the company with the Minister of Production, Science and Technological Innovation, Augusto Costa, and the mayor Mauro García.

With information from the Télam Agency

LM