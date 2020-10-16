There was a lot of controversy across the country over an advertisement for Tanishq, after which the company withdrew the advertisement. At the same time, in the midst of this case, Rasika Agashe, wife of Bollywood actor Zeeshan Ayu, has shared a picture of her Godbhai ceremony on social media and commented on the love jihad.

Actually, Zeeshan is from Islam and his wife Rasika is a Hindu. After marriage, the ceremony of Godbhai was kept, which is not part of Islam but in Hindu customs. The same was shown in the advertisement of Tanishq, on which there was a lot of controversy by making Love Jihad an issue.

Just to clarify .. this is 6 yrs back .. with new reference! #TanishqAd https://t.co/CEEaVoA0oG – rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

Sharing the picture of her Godbarai ritual, Rasika wrote, “My Godbarai, I will share the thought. And yes, please read about some special marriage actor before weeping on love jihad.” Social media users are also commenting a lot on this picture of Rasika Agashe. Apart from Rasika, Mini Mathur, wife of famous director Kabir Khan, also presented an example. He wrote, “This and more I have found love in my multicultural wedding.”

Let us tell you that mixed reactions were seen on social media regarding this advertisement of Tanishq. While some Bollywood actors appeared in support of the advertisement, artists like Kangana Ranaut blamed Tanishq’s advertisement. The Advertising Association has also released its statement regarding this advertisement.

Birthday Special: Jitendra was going to marry Hema Malini, Dharmendra stopped marriage in this way

Suhana Khan shares her glamorous picture, wrote for trolls – start hating it